WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating death after man came to precinct two with life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a death after a man came to the second precinct station with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Authorities said they responded to precinct two off of Highway 90 at approximately 7:02 p.m. Saturday night after an unknown vehicle had entered the parking lot.
Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police trying to identify who broke Bienville Square sculpture
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police are trying to identify the person or persons who broke one of the sculptures that line Bienville square. If you have any information on how this happened please call 251-434-8498 or MPD non-emergency at 251-208-7211.
utv44.com
Car crashes into Mobile Police vehicle working accident
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Saturday night Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue, Mobile Police Department, and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene of an accident on EB Interstate 10. While working on the scene of that accident, another car ran into a parked MPD vehicle. This highlights the dangers of...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police arrest accused serial robber, crime caught on surveillance video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint within minutes of each other earlier this week. Authorities identified Zedrick Raymond of Mobile as the suspect in two of three robberies that happened Monday. Raymond was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail...
Mobile police investigate drive-by shooting at Figures Community Center: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at from at least one person driving by in a car in the Figures Community Center parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Police were called to 658 Donald Street at around 3:33 p.m. […]
Mobile Police investigate alleged love triangle shooting at Willow Woods Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman was allegedly shot by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they were called to the Willow Woods Apartments 6951 Dickens Ferry Road at around 9:54 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 in reference […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
Man dies after arriving at Mobile police precinct; investigation underway
A man died after arriving at Mobile’s second police precinct on Saturday night, police said in a press release Sunday. Just after 7:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a vehicle entering their parking lot, where they found two adult males. One was reportedly taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries before he passed away.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police detective lays out largely circumstantial case linking man to three Mobile shootings
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.
utv44.com
Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspicious vehicle behind a west Mobile store after hours led to the arrest of 48-year-old man early this morning, according to the police. Officers were in the area of the CVS drug store at 664 Schillinger Rd. around 1 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours, according to the Mobile Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Gorham, and took him into custody.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Pensacola PD looking for two individuals suspected of criminal mischief
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD said they are looking for two individuals that they believe were involved in several felony criminal mischiefs from Jan. 13 in the downtown area. The two suspects caused damage to several businesses and residents. Police are asking the public to contact Detective John Cramer...
Woman arrested for allegedly forging 3 checks belonging to family member: Foley Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department said they arrested a woman and charged her with four felonies, including financial exploitation of the elderly, according to a release from the FPD. Emily A. Adams was charged with one county of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of possession of a forged instrument […]
Man's Secret Identity Exposed After He Viciously Attacked Alabama Mom
Small-town Chunchula, Alabama residents are used to dealing with the chaos of hurricanes. But they were unprepared for the shocking fallout from the murder of a local woman working to build a better life for herself. In the wake of Hurricane Ivan, 44-year-old Lisa Nichols was found dead in her...
