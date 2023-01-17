ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Car crashes into Mobile Police vehicle working accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Saturday night Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue, Mobile Police Department, and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene of an accident on EB Interstate 10. While working on the scene of that accident, another car ran into a parked MPD vehicle. This highlights the dangers of...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired at area community center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
CHICKASAW, AL
AL.com

Man dies after arriving at Mobile police precinct; investigation underway

A man died after arriving at Mobile’s second police precinct on Saturday night, police said in a press release Sunday. Just after 7:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a vehicle entering their parking lot, where they found two adult males. One was reportedly taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries before he passed away.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police detective lays out largely circumstantial case linking man to three Mobile shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspicious vehicle behind a west Mobile store after hours led to the arrest of 48-year-old man early this morning, according to the police. Officers were in the area of the CVS drug store at 664 Schillinger Rd. around 1 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours, according to the Mobile Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Gorham, and took him into custody.
MOBILE, AL

