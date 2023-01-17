Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
Noozhawk
UCSB Professor Jenni Sorkin Paints Picture of State’s Contributions to Art History
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art recently hosted Jenni Sorkin, UC Santa Barbara professor of history of art and architecture, to speak about her newest book, “Art in California,” as part of its Art Matters lecture series. With “Art in California,” Sorkin focuses on California’s contributions to art...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Women’s March Expands Beyond Abortion
Hundreds of people of all ages and genders gathered at Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, then marched up State Street together for the annual Women’s March. The demonstration was held concurrently with marches in Santa Maria and across the nation in support of women’s rights.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Touts Storm Response But Looks to Learn Lessons
The City of Santa Barbara is proud of its response to the recent storms, creek overflows and flooding, but municipal officials said they did learn lessons about how to improve their response ahead of the next deluge. “We realize that the communication needs to be better explained and re-enforced,” City...
Noozhawk
Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board
He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: Abe Jahadhmy Took the High Road to Becoming Head of the Royals’ Court
Abe Jahadhmy reached a fork in the road as a teenager nearly a half-century ago. He chose to veer from the ruts of delinquency and turn into a field of athletics. Jahadhmy reached his final destination on Friday when he worked his last day as athletic director at Santa Barbara’s San Marcos High School.
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Valley Chorale Presents Free Concert
The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos. Under the direction of music director David Torres, the chorale will feature a few appropriate pieces from its Christmas concert and some inspiring new music.
Noozhawk
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
Noozhawk
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Jumps Into Second Gymnastics Session
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is kicking off the year with a new session of gymnastics classes, following the success of its first programming session in September. The 10-week program, offered Thursday afternoons for students in TK-fifth grade, is currently serving 32 girls. Kendall Clark, Girls Inc. gymnastics coach, said internal...
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Jan. 20, 2023
Regarding the Jan. 14 article, “New Housing Project Possibly Headed for La Cumbre Plaza as Questions Loom Over Height Limits,” when I read about the 750- and 1,000-square-foot apartments — at market rate — proposed for the Macy’s lower parking lot, I didn’t see an accompanying poll of actual working people here to see if they wanted them.
Noozhawk
Free Tickets Available for Saturday’s Youth Night at UCSB’s Thunderdome
Three free tickets are available for local youth and their families to attend UC Santa Barbara’s Youth Night men’s basketball game against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday at 7 p.m. To access the tickets, scan the QR code in the advertisement below. The Gauchos (15-3, 6-1 Big West...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Radio Stations Come Back On the Air as Edison Starts Repairs to Gibraltar Peak-Area Equipment
Many Santa Barbara radio stations that went off the air with storm-related power issues last week have come back. Flooding and washouts from the Jan. 9 storm have badly damaged Gibraltar Road, one of the main access roads to the Gibraltar Peak broadcast transmitter site. Multiple power poles fell down...
Noozhawk
UCSB Women’s Water Polo Starts Season with 2 Wins on First Day Hosting Winter Invite
UCSB women’s water polo team started its season off with a pair of dominant wins hosting the 2023 UCSB Winter Invite on Friday, shutting out Cal State Monterey Bay 14-0 before downing Concordia 15-5 to close out the day. The Gauchos (2-0) improve to 8-1 in home season openers...
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
Noozhawk
Danny Echt Named Men’s Tennis Coach at SBCC
Santa Barbara City College has named Danny Echt as its new head men’s tennis coach. As a teaching professional and an accomplished coach with over 20 years of coaching experience, Echt has expertise in helping competitive junior and adult players advance to the next level. He joins the Vaqueros while serving as a head tennis coach at Santa Barbara High School since 2017.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Community Urged to Comment on City Council Goals, Budget Priorities
Lompoc City Council is seeking recommendations from the community as the council establishes its Goals and Budget Priorities for 2023-25 The community’s feedback will help guide future budget discussions and decisions made by Lompoc City Council. To gather community comments, Lompoc residents and business owners are asked to complete...
Noozhawk
Soccer: Santa Barbara Boys Post First League Win; Santa Ynez Boys Win, Laguna Blanca Girls Fall
Junior Jesus Miranda scored the game-winning goal with five minute left as the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team earned its first Channel League victory on Saturday, beating Ventura, 3-2. Miranda scored two goals for the Dons. His first came early in the game off a pass from Carver Jensen.
Noozhawk
Nate Mendoza Expected to Become New Football Coach at Santa Barbara High
Nate Mendoza will be take over as the new football coach at Santa Barbara High, pending approval from the Santa Barbara Unified School District at its next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The district’s agenda for the Jan. 24 meeting has Mendoza on a list for certificated reassignment. He...
Noozhawk
Big Third Quarter Powers Santa Barbara Past Dos Pueblos, 64-50
The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team picked pockets, won the rebounding battle and beat Dos Pueblos in the transition game to score a 64-50 Channel League win over the host Chargers at Sovine Gym on Friday night. The Dons blew the game open in the first 3:13 of the...
Noozhawk
UCSB Women Cruise to 70-45 Win Over Northridge, Improve to 5-2 in Big West
NORTHRIDGE — For the third straight game, the UCSB Women’s Basketball (12-5, 5-2 Big West) scored over 20 points in the third quarter as they cruised to a 70-45 win over the CSUN Matadors (4-14, 3-5 Big West) Thursday night. Alexis Tucker led all scorers with 18 points,...
Noozhawk
Roundup: Kainoa Glasgow Leads Carpinteria over Hueneme; Santa Ynez Girls, Boys Lose to SLO
Carpinteria senior Kainoa Glasgow scored 17 points in a 56-50 Citrus Coast League win over Hueneme at home Friday. Sophomore Carlo Suarez contributed 12 points while senior Rodolfo Jimenez and sophomore Sebastian Campuzano scored eight points each. Carpinteria improves to 5-16 overall and 3-6 in the CCL. The Warriors play...
