Los Angeles, CA

Santa Barbara Women’s March Expands Beyond Abortion

Hundreds of people of all ages and genders gathered at Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, then marched up State Street together for the annual Women’s March. The demonstration was held concurrently with marches in Santa Maria and across the nation in support of women’s rights.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Touts Storm Response But Looks to Learn Lessons

The City of Santa Barbara is proud of its response to the recent storms, creek overflows and flooding, but municipal officials said they did learn lessons about how to improve their response ahead of the next deluge. “We realize that the communication needs to be better explained and re-enforced,” City...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board

He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Ynez Valley Chorale Presents Free Concert

The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos. Under the direction of music director David Torres, the chorale will feature a few appropriate pieces from its Christmas concert and some inspiring new music.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez

The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Jumps Into Second Gymnastics Session

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is kicking off the year with a new session of gymnastics classes, following the success of its first programming session in September. The 10-week program, offered Thursday afternoons for students in TK-fifth grade, is currently serving 32 girls. Kendall Clark, Girls Inc. gymnastics coach, said internal...
CARPINTERIA, CA
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Jan. 20, 2023

Regarding the Jan. 14 article, “New Housing Project Possibly Headed for La Cumbre Plaza as Questions Loom Over Height Limits,” when I read about the 750- and 1,000-square-foot apartments — at market rate — proposed for the Macy’s lower parking lot, I didn’t see an accompanying poll of actual working people here to see if they wanted them.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Danny Echt Named Men’s Tennis Coach at SBCC

Santa Barbara City College has named Danny Echt as its new head men’s tennis coach. As a teaching professional and an accomplished coach with over 20 years of coaching experience, Echt has expertise in helping competitive junior and adult players advance to the next level. He joins the Vaqueros while serving as a head tennis coach at Santa Barbara High School since 2017.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Community Urged to Comment on City Council Goals, Budget Priorities

Lompoc City Council is seeking recommendations from the community as the council establishes its Goals and Budget Priorities for 2023-25 The community’s feedback will help guide future budget discussions and decisions made by Lompoc City Council. To gather community comments, Lompoc residents and business owners are asked to complete...
LOMPOC, CA

