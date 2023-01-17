After a verbal confrontation at the Lakers-Grizzlies game, the two seem to have smoothed things over. Tee Morant, father of star point guard Ja Morant, explained that he and Shannon Sharpe “are good” after the two were at the center of a fracas during Friday night’s game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers in Los Angeles.

