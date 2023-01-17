Read full article on original website
KXAN
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers coach Darvin Ham had seen his squad on the wrong end of close losses for the past week. On Friday night, Ham saw his team’s mettle and resolve pay off. Dennis Schröder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal, and...
KXAN
Tee Morant Says He, Shannon Sharpe ‘Are Good’
After a verbal confrontation at the Lakers-Grizzlies game, the two seem to have smoothed things over. Tee Morant, father of star point guard Ja Morant, explained that he and Shannon Sharpe “are good” after the two were at the center of a fracas during Friday night’s game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cowboys worth billions more than any other sports team in America
A new study from Sidelines.io revealed the Dallas Cowboys as the richest sports team in America in 2022. According to the website, out of the 152 teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, and NHL that were analyzed, the Dallas Cowboys ranked first, followed by the New England Patriots. Sideline’s research analyzed each team’s value, […]
