Damien Sanchez of Forest City pled guilty to “Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana -First Offense,” stemming from a search warrant by the Forest City Police Department on October 24, 2022. Sanchez was granted a deferred judgement and was order to pay $430.00 civil penalty, and obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Sanchez will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for one year.

FOREST CITY, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO