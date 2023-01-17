Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Lois M. Holst
Lois M. Holst, age 88, of Forest City, died on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City. A funeral service for Lois will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark St. in Forest City, with Pastor Rod Hopp and Pastoral Intern Elizabeth Carr officiating.
West Hancock Focuses on Improving its Track Facilities
The West Hancock track facilities at Sanger Field in Britt are in need of a major overhaul and the West Hancock School Board has an eye on the future with regard to a number of upgrades according to West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann.
Sanchez Sentenced to Possession Charges
Damien Sanchez of Forest City pled guilty to “Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana -First Offense,” stemming from a search warrant by the Forest City Police Department on October 24, 2022. Sanchez was granted a deferred judgement and was order to pay $430.00 civil penalty, and obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Sanchez will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for one year.
