Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage taken from field on backboard after fourth-quarter hit

Two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be resuscitated on the field, another NFL player had to be transported from the game during “Monday Night Football.”

This time it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage who was taken by a stretcher after a fourth-quarter hit, The Associated Press reported.

It happened during a wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys in Tampa, Florida.

Gage was hurt when he fell while on a route and was hit in the neck by Donovan Wilson. Gage tried to get up but wasn’t able to.

Players from both teams took a knee, praying while medical teams worked on Gage.

Head coach Todd Bowles said the wide receiver had movement in his fingers but the coach didn’t know how extensive Gage’s injuries were after the game, CNN reported. The broadcast, however, showed Gage moving his legs while trainers worked on him before immobilizing him to take him from the field.

Gage was rushed to an area hospital and was being evaluated for a neck injury. He apparently had a concussion, the AP reported.

He was in the hospital overnight for observation and “has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing,” according to a statement released by the Buccaneers on Tuesday morning, ESPN reported.

The Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys 31-14, CNN reported.

In 2018, Gage was drafted in the sixth round by the Atlanta Falcons. He spent four years with the team before being signed by Tampa Bay in 2022. He has played in 13 games this year. He had 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns, according to Sports Illustrated.

As for Hamlin, he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and was released from a Buffalo-area hospital last week after first getting treatment in Ohio before being transferred, ESPN reported. He cheered on his team in its wild-card game this past weekend from home. The Bills beat the Dolphins on Sunday, 34-31 and will face the Cincinnati Bengals, the team they played when Hamlin was injured, on Sunday afternoon.

