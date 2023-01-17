Read full article on original website
Trial Lawyers Take The Time To Win
Most litigation clients are understandably frustrated by the slow speed at which litigation can proceed. Good lawyers not only show understanding for this, they try to make up for it by not tarrying in the work they do. This is especially particular in following up with clients (trust me, the smartest, most interested client may never appreciate how well your litigation tactic worked, or how that brief really was a marvel, but they will remember if you didn’t call them back when you said you would).
Top 50 Biglaw Firm To Merge With Prominent Boutique, Creating 1150-Lawyer Powerhouse
Not a week has passed in the new year without the mention of a law firm merger, and the latest one may be the biggest one yet. Orrick — a firm that brought home $1,316,335,000 gross revenue in 2021, putting it in 35th place in the most recent Am Law 100 — recently announced that it would be combining with Am Law 200 firm Buckley, which generated $148,496,000 gross revenue in 2021.
Turn Your Law Office Into A Virtual One!
Virtual law offices are an excellent option in today’s digital world. Remote work was beginning to gain momentum before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the worldwide epidemic, and the shutdown of branded virtual law offices became necessary. Law offices and their clients have become more comfortable with remote work...
BENCHSLAP: Trump And His Lawyers Fined $1M For Filing Garbage RICO Suit Against Hillary Clinton
This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim. And it did not get better from...
How Appealing Weekly Roundup
Ed. Note: A weekly roundup of just a few items from Howard Bashman’s How Appealing blog, the Web’s first blog devoted to appellate litigation. Check out these stories and more at How Appealing. “The Mystery of Richard Posner: What is Richard Posner’s judicial legacy?” Corbin K. Barthold has...
Biglaw Associate Billed 277 Hours To Review 20 Documents, Earns 60-Day Suspension To Keep Not Reviewing Documents
Hall claimed that he intended to eventually perform the work he listed on his timesheets, but never got around to it before the firm realized that he hadn’t opened most of the 425 documents he was tasked with reviewing. He’s since sought treatment for the depression and anxiety that he claims motivated the overbilling, a decision that played a role in the court’s relatively mild penalty and belief that Hall was unlikely to repeat this ethical lapse.
