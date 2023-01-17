Most litigation clients are understandably frustrated by the slow speed at which litigation can proceed. Good lawyers not only show understanding for this, they try to make up for it by not tarrying in the work they do. This is especially particular in following up with clients (trust me, the smartest, most interested client may never appreciate how well your litigation tactic worked, or how that brief really was a marvel, but they will remember if you didn’t call them back when you said you would).

