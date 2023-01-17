ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation

One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Two Regal Cinemas movie theaters in Philly suburbs to close

Cineworld, the struggling parent company of Regal Cinemas, soon will close 39 movie theaters nationwide, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, as it moves through the bankruptcy process. The Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Bucks County, and the Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Montgomery County, will lose their leases...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Philadelphia Mills | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Starting with the best malls, outlets and stores in Philadelphia, you have one of the most visited and recommended malls for shopping. Philadelphia Mills, is a place that houses the largest and most affordable stores in the city, where you will find outstanding stores, and large discount outlets. Featured shopping...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford

Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
MILFORD, PA
WBRE

Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82

Philadelphia has lost a legend.  Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away.  The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New running festival coming to Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is announcing a brand-new running festival starting this October. It will be the first time the city has hosted a running festival since 2019. In front of a crowd of runners and sponsors at Bethlehem City Hall Thursday, the CEO of the RUNegades running club, Michael Ragozzino, broke the big news.
BETHLEHEM, PA
DELCO.Today

Former Aston Grocer John Hallinan Named Retailer of the Year

John Hallinan, a grocery store operator who owned the Dutton Mill Shopping Bag in Aston from 1993 to 2010, has been named Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) 2023 Retailer of the Year, writes Alyssa Adams for CBS Philadelphia. Today, John Hallinan is a Fishtown grocery store operator, owner of The Richmond...
ASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Local Italian Restaurant Continues Operation with New Name and Logo

The Vineyard Di Norma is the new name for Fountain Hill’s casual fine-dining establishment. Bethlehem, PA (January 19, 2023) – The Prosseda Family took ownership of a beloved local Italian restaurant in September 2021. After just over a year of operation, the Prossedas are taking steps to better personalize the establishment. The restaurant, formerly known as The Vineyard, will now be known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The new name reflects family roots while still paying homage to the brand local patrons have grown to know and love.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy