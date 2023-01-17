Read full article on original website
Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation
One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
WFMZ-TV Online
Merchants Square Mall in Allentown set to close, according to multiple vendors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Merchant Square Mall's days appear to be numbered. That's according to multiple vendors who asked not be identified. The mall on South 12th Street was open as usual Saturday -- but vendors told 69 News told the mall is expected to close the end of March.
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
phillyvoice.com
Two Regal Cinemas movie theaters in Philly suburbs to close
Cineworld, the struggling parent company of Regal Cinemas, soon will close 39 movie theaters nationwide, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, as it moves through the bankruptcy process. The Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Bucks County, and the Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Montgomery County, will lose their leases...
tourcounsel.com
Philadelphia Mills | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Starting with the best malls, outlets and stores in Philadelphia, you have one of the most visited and recommended malls for shopping. Philadelphia Mills, is a place that houses the largest and most affordable stores in the city, where you will find outstanding stores, and large discount outlets. Featured shopping...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford
Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
New running festival coming to Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is announcing a brand-new running festival starting this October. It will be the first time the city has hosted a running festival since 2019. In front of a crowd of runners and sponsors at Bethlehem City Hall Thursday, the CEO of the RUNegades running club, Michael Ragozzino, broke the big news.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Radio Icon Jerry Blavat, ‘The Geator With the Heater', Dies at 82
Jerry Blavat -- known for his eight decades on Philadelphia radio and beyond as “The Geator with the Heater" and "The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce" -- has died at 82. "The Boss with the Hot Sauce is with the Big Boss Now," Blavat's family said in a statement released to the news media Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Former Aston Grocer John Hallinan Named Retailer of the Year
John Hallinan, a grocery store operator who owned the Dutton Mill Shopping Bag in Aston from 1993 to 2010, has been named Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) 2023 Retailer of the Year, writes Alyssa Adams for CBS Philadelphia. Today, John Hallinan is a Fishtown grocery store operator, owner of The Richmond...
thevalleyledger.com
Local Italian Restaurant Continues Operation with New Name and Logo
The Vineyard Di Norma is the new name for Fountain Hill’s casual fine-dining establishment. Bethlehem, PA (January 19, 2023) – The Prosseda Family took ownership of a beloved local Italian restaurant in September 2021. After just over a year of operation, the Prossedas are taking steps to better personalize the establishment. The restaurant, formerly known as The Vineyard, will now be known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The new name reflects family roots while still paying homage to the brand local patrons have grown to know and love.
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats. And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
A Look Back in Time: Here’s What the Doylestown Starbucks Location Was Used for 100 Years Ago
The business owner once operated out of a now-popular stop for local residents. Known for being one of the most historic areas in Bucks County, this town’s local coffee shop had an interesting past that was well-documented. Doylestown’s Starbucks has been serving food and beverages to customers for years....
Local Jacobethan Estate Needs a Buyer to ‘Bring It to the 21st Century’
A century-old “Jacobethan” Chestnut Hill estate is on the market. Listing at $1.5 million, the realtors are looking for a buyer who can modernize parts of the property at 8700 Seminole Street.
West Chester-Based QVC Brings Pennsylvanian Swirl Bread Nationwide
Thanks to West Chester-based QVC and online shoppers, 5 Generation Bakers’ popular Jenny Lee Swirl Bread is now known nationwide, writes Kristy Locklin for the Pittsburgh Magazine.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Former Doylestown Resident, Actor from ‘The Wire’ Remembered for His Long Career on the Big Screen
An actor from one of the most popular shows of all time once lived in the Bucks County area for many years. Naledi Ushe wrote about he actor for USA Today. Al Brown, an actor known for playing Col. Stanislaus Valchek on the hit television show “The Wire”, passed away last week at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Recently-Opened Perkasie Brewery Added to the Popular Bucks County Ale Trail
A Bucks County brewery has just been added to a popular beer tour in the area, and the new business is excited to take part in it. Jennifer Rogers Burns wrote about the new brewery for Visit Bucks County. Van Lieus Brewing Company, located at 211 West Walnut Street in...
