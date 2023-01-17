Read full article on original website
WSET
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of Virginia
Located within northern Craig County in a scenic town called Paint Bank is where you'll find one of the most charming general stores in the state. Paint Bank General Store is an authentic small-town store that offers visitors a bit of everything–from gifts to groceries and even a year-round Christmas shop.
WSLS
10 News Pet of the Week: Meet Henry
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley SPCA’s Marketing and Communication Director Julie Rickmond stopped by 10 News with Henry, a 12-year-old dog available for adoption. Rickmond said that Henry has been at the SPCA for a couple of weeks and is very calm and well-mannered. She said he loves people and gets along well with other dogs, but would fit best in a quiet home.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WSET
Texas Roadhouse leases a spot on Danville Mall Property: Brokers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide steakhouse chain is headed to the Southside. According to real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Texas Roadhouse has leased a spot at a site at the Danville Mall. The 7,831-square-foot pad site is located on Piedmont Drive. According to the brokers,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
Ellison Ridge/Streeter Creek residents are asked to stay indoors
UPDATE: A new announcement from the Sheriff's Office states that the situation has ended and residents may now go back to their normal routines. Original Story: BREAKING NEWS: ELLISON RIDGE, (Hinton News) - According to an announcement from the Summers County Sheriff's Office, residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek area are asked to remain indoors with windows and doors locked. If anyone sees a strange person or activity, call 911 immediately. No further information is available at this time. This is an ongoing situation, and Hinton News will provide updates as they become available. The post Ellison Ridge/Streeter Creek residents are asked to stay indoors appeared first on The Hinton News.
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
WSLS
Ballad Brewing to host 2023 FunkFest in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Ballad Brewing is gearing up to host its 2023 ‘FunkFest,’ an annual event featuring beer, food, and live music. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Ballad Brewing in Danville. Live music will include Apple Butter Soul, a local...
WSLS
Two hospitalized after crash on US-460 ramp in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Two were hospitalized after a crash on a US-460 ramp in Blacksburg early Sunday, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS. Rescue crews said at around 2 a.m., they were called to the EB460 Bypass Ramp at South Main for a crash and entrapment. Blacksburg Police Department...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
wfxrtv.com
One hospitalized after early morning structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firefighters in Roanoke rescued one person from a structure fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Purcell Ave. NE at 3:25 a.m. for a structure fire. When units arrived they found flames on the roof where they say the person was trapped.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County teen found safe
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”. About 3:15 p.m. January 21,...
WDBJ7.com
VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Fire Department awards students in B.I.K.E ceremony
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — B.I.K.E stands for Believing In Kids Excelling and this group of kids is an example of just that. From school work to behavior, students from R. S. Payne Elementary School were awarded for their dedication. The Lynchburg Fire Chief, Greg Wormser, and Deputy Chief, Marques...
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
WDBJ7.com
Four people displaced after early morning house fire in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency crews responded to an early morning house fire in Northeast Roanoke Saturday. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 1300 block of Purcell Avenue NE. Units found flames showing from the roof, where one person was trapped, according to fire officials. Fire-EMS personnel rescued the trapped...
Endangered WV Fish to be featured on USPS stamp
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A species-saving project at the National Fish Hatchery in White Sulphur Springs gained national recognition. The Candy Darter is a beautifully colored, endangered fish species native only to the Kanawha and Greenbrier Rivers. To prevent Candy Darters from going extinct, the National Fish Hatchery began spawning them last year […]
City Set To Remove Pat Loving’s Century-Old Locust Tree On Maple Avenue
A photograph from the early 1940s on the wall of Loving Funeral Home at 350 N. Maple Ave. in Covington reveals a mature locust tree growing in the lot on the north side of Maple Ave. Pat Loving, owner of Loving Funeral Home, cherishes the photograph that was taken when his father owned the funeral home that he inherited. Pat and Lynda Loving, his wife, have three children, and Pat looked at the huge locust tree’s roots and observed, “Look at those roots that have grown over the initials of our three children.” The roots have grown and broken the curb, covering the...
