UPDATE: A new announcement from the Sheriff's Office states that the situation has ended and residents may now go back to their normal routines. Original Story: BREAKING NEWS: ELLISON RIDGE, (Hinton News) - According to an announcement from the Summers County Sheriff's Office, residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek area are asked to remain indoors with windows and doors locked. If anyone sees a strange person or activity, call 911 immediately. No further information is available at this time. This is an ongoing situation, and Hinton News will provide updates as they become available.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO