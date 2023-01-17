Read full article on original website
Environmental groups sue U.S. to stop deepwater oil-export facility
HOUSTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Environmental groups on Thursday sued the United States to overturn its approval of a deepwater oil-export facility off the Texas Gulf Coast, saying it would boost oil-production and greenhouse gas pollution.
marinelink.com
Vessel Seeks Other Port on Expected Freeport LNG Delay
At least one liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel gave up on Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas by Thursday after a growing number of analysts and other sources said the facility would likely not exit its seven-month outage until February or later. The Wilforce vessel, which was expected to reach...
What is the national power grid and how resilient is it?
An increase in severe weather events, attacks on power stations and the push for green energy are all highlighting the importance of a resilient national power grid.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
EPA: 2022 RFS RIN generation reaches 21.27 billion
The U.S. EPA on Jan. 19 released data showing nearly 1.89 billion renewable identification numbers (RINs) were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard in December, down from 2.02 billion generated in December 2021. Total RIN generation for 2022 reached nearly 21.27 billion, up from 19.93 billion generated in 2021. Nearly...
electrek.co
This Chinese offshore wind turbine will be able to power 90K homes
In less than two weeks, Chinese wind turbine maker Mingyang has stolen the title of “world’s largest offshore wind turbine” from CSSC Haizhuang. Offshore wind turbines just keep getting bigger: Mingyang Smart Energy has unveiled the MySE 18.X-28X, and it’s bumped CSSC Haizhuang’s H260-18MW out of the top spot.
generalaviationnews.com
GA advocates submit comments to EPA on proposed 100LL endangerment finding
A coalition of seven organizations has formally submitted comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on its proposed endangerment finding of lead in 100LL aviation gasoline. The coalition reaffirmed its support for removing lead from avgas through a “safe and smart transition.”. The coalition emphasized that it is...
dallasexpress.com
Exxon to Complete $2B Refinery Expansion
ExxonMobil Corp. is set to complete a $2 billion expansion at its Beaumont refinery. The expansion will sharply boost gasoline and diesel production, with an initial startup of 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) at the 369,000 bpd refinery. The addition will make its Beaumont refinery the second largest in the United States, according to Reuters.
