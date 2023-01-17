Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 75, Cincinnati 68
MEMPHIS (15-5) Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 10-18 4-4 26, Davis 4-10 12-14 21, Kennedy 4-9 0-0 10, McCadden 2-5 2-2 6, J.Lawson 2-4 0-0 4, C.Lawson 1-1 1-2 3, Franklin 2-3 1-2 5, Hardaway 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 20-24 75. CINCINNATI (14-7) Lakhin 11-14 0-4 22, Oguama 1-3...
Porterville Recorder
INDIANA 82, MICHIGAN STATE 69
Percentages: FG .434, FT .679. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Akins 3-4, Hauser 1-3, Hoggard 0-2, Walker 0-2, Brooks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sissoko). Turnovers: 9 (Akins 2, Hauser 2, Walker 2, Brooks, Holloman, Sissoko). Steals: 5 (Walker 4, Akins). Technical Fouls: Hauser, 17:23 second.
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 77, Kentucky 76
KENTUCKY (9-10) Leveretter 0-2 0-0 0, Benton 8-17 7-9 24, Green 3-6 0-0 7, Scherr 4-12 7-7 16, Walker 7-13 5-6 22, Adeyeye 0-0 0-0 0, Cambridge 2-2 2-2 7, King 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 21-24 76. MISSISSIPPI ST. (15-5) Carter 9-13 3-4 21, Powe...
Porterville Recorder
MICHIGAN 60, MINNESOTA 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Garcia 3-6, Battle 2-8, Ola-Joseph 1-1, Samuels 0-2, Cooper 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Battle, Cooper, Payne). Turnovers: 14 (Garcia 7, Ola-Joseph 3, Battle 2, Cooper 2). Steals: 3 (Battle, Cooper, Payne). Technical Fouls: Battle, 00:33...
Porterville Recorder
Whitley and the Southern Jaguars visit conference foe Mississippi Valley State
Southern Jaguars (9-10, 5-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-19, 1-6 SWAC) BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Mississippi Valley State and Southern face off on Monday. The Delta Devils have gone 2-2 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is sixth in the SWAC shooting 30.9% from deep, led by Walter Hamilton shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 15 UCONN 86, BUTLER 56
Percentages: FG .327, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Turnbull 2-2, Harris 2-4, Taylor 1-2, Wilmoth 1-2, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Tate 0-1, Hunter 0-3, Lukosius 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Turnbull 3, Wilmoth 3, Harris, J.Thomas). Turnovers: 10 (Hunter 2, Taylor 2, Ali, Harris,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 20 NC State 63, Louisville 51
NC STATE (15-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.000, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Johnson 2-7, Collins 1-2, Boyd 1-1, Rivers 1-1, Brown-Turner 0-2, Hayes 0-2, James 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hobby 2) Turnovers: 15 (Rivers 4, Hobby 3, Brown-Turner 3, Johnson 2, Collins 1, Boyd 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Collins...
Porterville Recorder
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 77, TARLETON STATE 48
Percentages: FG .306, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Bogues 1-2, Clark 0-1, McDavid 0-1, Smith 0-1, Archibald 0-3, Jones 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bogues, Clark). Turnovers: 3 (Clark, Daniel, Hopkins). Steals: 2 (Daniel, Williams). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Goodrick252-32-42-11306. Tr.Armstrong172-50-00-0016. Ta.Armstrong194-60-00-2319.
Porterville Recorder
STANFORD 71, OREGON 64
Percentages: FG .379, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Soares 3-5, Barthelemy 2-7, Couisnard 2-9, Bittle 1-2, Guerrier 1-3, Richardson 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dante 2). Turnovers: 12 (Dante 3, Guerrier 2, Richardson 2, Barthelemy, Bittle, Couisnard, Ware, Wur). Steals: 8 (Barthelemy 2, Richardson...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 127
PHILADELPHIA (129) Harris 7-13 1-1 17, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 7-8 3-5 17, Maxey 12-29 6-6 32, Melton 4-8 4-4 14, Niang 7-12 0-0 17, Reed 4-6 1-2 9, Milton 5-12 4-5 15, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, House Jr. 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 49-93 19-23 129. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 66, OT
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .392, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Jones 3-4, Harris 3-7, Carper 1-2, Panov 1-2, G.Wade 1-4, Eaton 0-1, San Antonio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Bastian, Panov). Turnovers: 15 (San Antonio 6, Harris 3, Eaton 2, Jones 2,...
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA STATE 67, MONTANA 64
Percentages: FG .511, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (D.Brown 2-3, Ford 0-1, Battle 0-2, Fuller 0-2, Lecholat 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Belo 2, Lecholat). Turnovers: 8 (Belo 2, Osobor 2, Patterson 2, Battle, D.Brown). Steals: 4 (D.Brown 2, Belo, Fuller). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 76, GRAND CANYON 74
Percentages: FG .453, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Darthard 2-5, Woodbury 1-3, Bandaogo 0-1, Ceaser 0-1, Small 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bandaogo 2, Ceaser, Small). Turnovers: 7 (Woodbury 3, Harmon 2, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 6 (Darthard 2, Fuller 2, Nield, Woodbury). Technical Fouls:...
Comments / 0