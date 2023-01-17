ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep

The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Nomar Garciaparra trade never lived up to the hype for the Cubs

Let's take a trip down memory lane to 2004 when Nomar Garciaparra was traded to the Cubs at the trade deadline. At the time, Theo Epstein was still the GM of the Boston Red Sox. The trade, which brought the former Rookie of the Year and five-time All-Star to Chicago, was a rarity in the sense it included four different teams - including Chicago, Boston, Montreal and Minnesota.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie comes up and steals the show

The Chicago Blackhawks are starting to run into a problem. They are winning way too much now. They should get back to losing so they better their chances of the generational superstar Connor Bedard. The winning continued on Saturday night when the Hawks paid a visit to their biggest rival,...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy