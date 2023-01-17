Read full article on original website
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm is expected to drop snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest, threaten strong tornadoes in the South and dump even more rain in California.
Searches for victims continue a day after tornadoes and storms strike the South, killing at least 9
Recovery and search efforts continued in the South on Friday, a day after severe storms and tornadoes raked the region, killing at least nine people, blowing roofs off homes and cutting power for thousands.
President Biden declares major disaster for 7 Georgia counties impacted by tornadoes, storms
WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for seven Georgia counties impacted by Jan. 12′s tornadoes and storms, the White House announced on Monday night. The declaration makes federal funding available to people in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties who were...
As a storm system barrels across Central US with tornadoes, flooding and snow, another threatens West Coast with more floods
A major multi-hazard storm barreling across the country continues to bring the risk of strong tornadoes and flooding to the South, and ice and snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest on Tuesday.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Could All the Rain in California Trigger Earthquakes?
Research from Taiwan has indicated that large earthquakes were five times more likely to happen following severe storms.
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
Wild Aerial Photo of California Sinkhole with Cars Inside of it is Both Head-scratching and Terrifying
The brutal deluge of atmospheric rivers continues to batter California, leaving massive sinkholes and mudslides in various parts of the state. In addition to gushing floodwater and dangerous rocks slides, California drivers must watch out for potentially fatal sinkholes. Recently, users took to Twitter to post a daunting, albeit baffling, photo of a sinkhole that recently popped up in the Golden State. The wild photo shows the massive sinkhole after it seemingly ‘ate up’ one unlucky person’s vehicle. Check out the wild pic below.
A Massive Amount of Tornadoes Just Confirmed From Thursday’s Severe Weather in Southeast
Recovery and search efforts continued in the southeast on Friday after over 30 tornadoes touched down. The string of storms took the lives of at least nine people and left behind a path of destruction. According to new reports, at least 35 tornadoes were recorded across three states, including Kentucky,...
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried away
On the fifth anniversary of the mudslide that killed 23 people and wrecked more than 100 houses in the coastal enclave of Montecito, the whole hamlet and neighboring valleys ravaged by recent wildfires were ordered to evacuate. This was about 130 miles (209 kilometers) to the south.
New Madrid: Midwest earthquake would damage at least 8 states
Experts agree that the New Madrid earthquake zone in the Midwest is a ticking time bomb. It’s due to the fact that the New Madrid faults aren’t embedded in hard rock, but soft sediment. “The geology here makes it very susceptible to a large area of impact and...
California beach littered with debris, video shows, as 'endless onslaught' of storms continue
Videos are emerging of the flooding and damage California is experiencing as a series of storms bringing heavy rain and powerful winds continue to impact the state.
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic
Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
California's dilemma: How do you harness an epic amount of rain in a water-scarce state? Let it flood, scientists say
California's parade of ultra-wet storms has not reversed the deeply rooted, decades-long aridification of the state. But there may be a way to hang on to the water.
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
New data shows a potential rise in tornadoes in U.S. after storms ravage South
As the South reels from more than 30 tornadoes reported across the region last week, new climate data shows that the destructive storms may be on the rise. A string of damaging and deadly tornadoes landed in multiple states including Alabama, with six deaths recorded in the state's Autauga County, officials said. A 5-year-old boy died in Georgia when a tree fell on a vehicle, killing him inside.
Biden to visit storm-ravaged Central Coast areas of California on Thursday
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will travel to California's central coast Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather. The White House said in a statement Monday that the president would visit with first responders and state and local officials, survey recovery efforts and assess what additional federal support is needed. The president's trip was announced as the ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California. The storms have dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides. Monday's system was relatively weak compared with earlier storms, but flooding and mudslide risks remained because the state was so saturated, forecasters said.
Bomb Cyclone to Hit California Days After Deadly Floods
Certain parts of the state will be at increased risk due to the lingering effects of the previous major storm over New Year's weekend.
