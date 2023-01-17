ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
Wild Aerial Photo of California Sinkhole with Cars Inside of it is Both Head-scratching and Terrifying

The brutal deluge of atmospheric rivers continues to batter California, leaving massive sinkholes and mudslides in various parts of the state. In addition to gushing floodwater and dangerous rocks slides, California drivers must watch out for potentially fatal sinkholes. Recently, users took to Twitter to post a daunting, albeit baffling, photo of a sinkhole that recently popped up in the Golden State. The wild photo shows the massive sinkhole after it seemingly ‘ate up’ one unlucky person’s vehicle. Check out the wild pic below.
New Madrid: Midwest earthquake would damage at least 8 states

Experts agree that the New Madrid earthquake zone in the Midwest is a ticking time bomb. It’s due to the fact that the New Madrid faults aren’t embedded in hard rock, but soft sediment. “The geology here makes it very susceptible to a large area of impact and...
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic

Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
New data shows a potential rise in tornadoes in U.S. after storms ravage South

As the South reels from more than 30 tornadoes reported across the region last week, new climate data shows that the destructive storms may be on the rise. A string of damaging and deadly tornadoes landed in multiple states including Alabama, with six deaths recorded in the state's Autauga County, officials said. A 5-year-old boy died in Georgia when a tree fell on a vehicle, killing him inside.
Biden to visit storm-ravaged Central Coast areas of California on Thursday

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will travel to California's central coast Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather. The White House said in a statement Monday that the president would visit with first responders and state and local officials, survey recovery efforts and assess what additional federal support is needed. The president's trip was announced as the ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California. The storms have dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides. Monday's system was relatively weak compared with earlier storms, but flooding and mudslide risks remained because the state was so saturated, forecasters said.
