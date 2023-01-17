Gov. Jared Polis focuses on housing, car theft, cost of living in state address | LIVE BLOG

Read full article on original website
Meet your new Colorado state Senate leadership | CRONIN AND LOEVY
The top leadership in the Colorado state House of Representatives is a matriarchy. The top three positions — speaker, majority leader and assistant majority leader — are all held by women. The situation is reversed in the Colorado state Senate. There it is a patriarchy. The top three...
Kansas lawmakers face warning about vast aquifer's decline | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
TOPEKA — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
GTA Colorado? Polis ain’t playin’ | Colorado Springs Gazette
Grand Theft Auto — "GTA" to gamers — is an epic video game series. But it’s no game in Colorado. For the second year running, our state bears the dubious distinction of ranking first in the country for auto theft. And Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis —...
Phil Weiser, Adam Frisch among honorees at Colorado Democratic Party's annual Obama dinner
Attorney General Phil Weiser is slated to be named Democrat of the Year by the Colorado Democratic Party at its Obama Gala on April 1, the party announced this week. Weiser is among a slew of honorees the party plans to recognize at the annual fundraising dinner in Denver, held after the state party conducts its reorganization meeting earlier the same day.
Polis's latest moderate idea | BIDLACK
If you are looking for evidence that our terrific governor is not, in fact, a far-left kind of guy, but rather a thoughtful moderate, you need look no further than a recent Colorado Politics story that discussed Jared Polis’s view on red flag laws versus a ban on the sale of assault rifles. Red flag laws vary in the details, but basically these laws are designed to let appropriate people petition for the temporary removal of guns from a person deemed to be an immediate and significant threat of gun violence.
Lafayette gains new aerospace startup ThinkOrbital's headquarters
Colorado's aerospace industry just grew Thursday with the announcement of a new company that will create new jobs around the greater Denver area with economic development incentives from the state. Space infrastructure startup ThinkOrbital chose Lafayette for its headquarters, according to a news release from Gov. Jared Polis and the...
