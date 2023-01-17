Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Rumored To Be Returning Drops Major Hint Of Royal Rumble Return
The WWE Royal Rumble match is a time for surprises and one former star that’s likely to return has dropped a hint about her comeback on social media. Chelsea Green has been expected to return to WWE after her run in Impact Wrestling came to an end a few months ago. In December, Green shut down her exclusive content page with Fightful Select reporting at the time that she was headed to WWE.
Popculture
Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' Shares Bad News About Potential WWE Return
Many WWE fans are hoping that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his WWE return at WrestleMania 39 and takes on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But as WrestleMania gets closer, it looks like the Johnson-Reigns match will not happen. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said unless Johnson changes his mind in the next few days, he has indicated he won't have time to get in the shape he feels he needs to be in to compete against Reigns in a main event match at WrestleMania.
411mania.com
Konnan Says He Hasn’t Talked With Triple H About AAA-WWE Relationship But There Is Interest
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan spoke about a relationship between AAA and WWE, noting there’s interest but he hasn’t talked to Triple H about it. Here are highlights:. On AAA working with WWE: “No. I’ve never talked to Hunter personally, but through other channels. There’s been...
411mania.com
WWE News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Full Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Royal Rumble 2021 Match
– WWE’s latest Top 10 is a special episode looking at the 30 greatest Raw moments ever. You can see the video below for the episode, which is promoting tomorrow’s Raw XXX show:. – WWE has released the full match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens from the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show
– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens sign contract for 2023 Royal Rumble
Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE universal championship against Owens at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will put pen to paper ahead of their undisputed WWE universal championship match at the 2023 Royal Rumble. A contract signing is scheduled for Friday night SmackDown at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
411mania.com
Note On AEW’s Relationship With CM Punk, Still Believed To Be At A Standstill
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a brief update on the working relationship between CM Punk and AEW, which is believed to still be at a standstill. Those close to Punk believe that Tony Khan has essentially put the former AEW World Champion “on ice.” No ideas have been presented to use him and there’s been no talk about a possible release from his contract.
411mania.com
Billy Corgan Doesn’t Think Tony Khan Buying WWE Will Happen
– During a recent interview The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, NWA Owner Billy Corgan discussed the pending sale of WWE and the news that Tony and Shahid Khan are prospective buyers for the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Billy Corgan on Tony Khan possibly...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says Sting “Loves What He’s Doing” And Can’t Predict A Retirement Date
Speaking recently with the In The Kliq podcast, Tony Khan explained that Sting is in the process of considering retirement, but has no immediate plans to quit the ring at this point (per Fightful). The wrestler previously shared some details about planning a retirement match, but no official schedule is set for that event. You can read a highlight from Khan and listen to the complete podcast below.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Live Results 1.20.23: Roxanne Perez Battles Cora Jade, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday night with Roxanne Perez facing Cora Jade and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:. * Axiom def. Oro Mensah. Karl Fredericks attacked Axiom after the match. * Kayden Carter def. Lola Vice (w/Elektra Lopez)
