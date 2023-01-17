Read full article on original website
No. 1 South Carolina 92, Arkansas 46
ARKANSAS (17-5) Barnum 3-11 5-6 11, Carr 2-8 0-0 6, Daniels 2-10 1-2 7, Poffenbarger 0-3 0-0 0, Spencer 7-15 0-0 15, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Langerman 0-1 0-0 0, Wolfenbarger 1-4 0-0 2, Dauda 2-8 1-1 5, Totals 17-61 7-9 46. SOUTH CAROLINA (20-0) Boston 5-11 3-3 13, Saxton...
Mississippi St. 77, Kentucky 76
KENTUCKY (9-10) Leveretter 0-2 0-0 0, Benton 8-17 7-9 24, Green 3-6 0-0 7, Scherr 4-12 7-7 16, Walker 7-13 5-6 22, Adeyeye 0-0 0-0 0, Cambridge 2-2 2-2 7, King 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 21-24 76. MISSISSIPPI ST. (15-5) Carter 9-13 3-4 21, Powe...
INDIANA 82, MICHIGAN STATE 69
Percentages: FG .434, FT .679. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Akins 3-4, Hauser 1-3, Hoggard 0-2, Walker 0-2, Brooks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sissoko). Turnovers: 9 (Akins 2, Hauser 2, Walker 2, Brooks, Holloman, Sissoko). Steals: 5 (Walker 4, Akins). Technical Fouls: Hauser, 17:23 second.
Florida St. 74, Pittsburgh 37
PITTSBURGH (7-12) Brown 1-6 2-2 4, Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, Strickland 3-12 0-0 9, King 0-8 1-2 1, Washenitz 0-4 0-0 0, Ezeja 1-4 0-0 2, Hutcherson 0-6 1-2 1, Clesca 0-0 0-0 0, Exanor 1-4 2-2 4, Harris 3-10 3-5 9, Hayford 0-4 0-0 0, Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Malcolm 1-5 0-0 3, Strother 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 12-76 9-13 37.
WICHITA STATE 71, SMU 69
Percentages: FG .449, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Pierre 2-5, Flanagan 1-2, Abidde 0-1, Bell 0-1, Porter 0-1, Rojas 0-2, Walton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Porter 4, Okafor, Pierre, Pohto). Turnovers: 14 (Porter 6, Walton 5, Pohto 2, Rojas). Steals: 7 (Rojas 2,...
Memphis 75, Cincinnati 68
MEMPHIS (15-5) Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 10-18 4-4 26, Davis 4-10 12-14 21, Kennedy 4-9 0-0 10, McCadden 2-5 2-2 6, J.Lawson 2-4 0-0 4, C.Lawson 1-1 1-2 3, Franklin 2-3 1-2 5, Hardaway 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 20-24 75. CINCINNATI (14-7) Lakhin 11-14 0-4 22, Oguama 1-3...
No. 13 Duke 62, Syracuse 50
DUKE (17-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Day-Wilson 2-2, Taylor 1-6, Brown 0-1, Richardson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Taylor 1, Heide 1) Turnovers: 18 (Balogun 3, Oliver 3, Brown 2, Day-Wilson 2, Richardson 2, Corosdale 2, de Jesus 2, Taylor 1, Heide 1) Steals: 9 (Taylor...
MICHIGAN 60, MINNESOTA 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Garcia 3-6, Battle 2-8, Ola-Joseph 1-1, Samuels 0-2, Cooper 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Battle, Cooper, Payne). Turnovers: 14 (Garcia 7, Ola-Joseph 3, Battle 2, Cooper 2). Steals: 3 (Battle, Cooper, Payne). Technical Fouls: Battle, 00:33...
Cincinnati 27, Buffalo 10
Cin_Chase 28 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 11:40. Drive: 7 plays, 79 yards, 3:20. Key Plays: T.Williams kick return to Cincinnati 21; Burrow 23 pass to Boyd; Mixon 10 run. Cincinnati 7, Buffalo 0. Cin_Hurst 15 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:47. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 6:15. Key Plays:...
No. 20 NC State 63, Louisville 51
NC STATE (15-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.000, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Johnson 2-7, Collins 1-2, Boyd 1-1, Rivers 1-1, Brown-Turner 0-2, Hayes 0-2, James 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hobby 2) Turnovers: 15 (Rivers 4, Hobby 3, Brown-Turner 3, Johnson 2, Collins 1, Boyd 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Collins...
No. 9 UCLA 73, Washington St. 66
UCLA (17-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Bessoir 3-8, Conti 2-5, Osborne 2-4, Jaquez 2-2, Sontag 1-1, Rice 0-1, Jones 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Bessoir 2, Anstey 1) Turnovers: 13 (Team 3, Osborne 2, Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Sontag 1, Conti 1, Iwuala 1, Jaquez 1,...
No. 11 Maryland 69, Nebraska 54
MARYLAND (16-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 30.303, FT .676. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Masonius 1-2, Meyers 1-1, Sellers 1-4, Briggs 1-4, Miller 0-3, Pinzan 0-1, Alexander 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Miller 2, Meyers 1, Sellers 1, Alexander 1) Turnovers: 10 (Sellers 2, Alexander 2, Cooke 2, McDaniel 2, Masonius 1, Miller 1)
NO. 3 PURDUE 58, MARYLAND 55
Percentages: FG .373, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Martinez 1-1, Scott 1-5, Carey 1-6, Hart 0-3, Young 0-6). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Scott, Young). Turnovers: 9 (Hart 2, Young 2, Carey, Cornish, Martinez, Scott, Swanton-Rodger). Steals: 7 (Young 3, Carey, Cornish, Hart, Reese). Technical...
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS) Dallas/San Francisco winner at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Miami 100, New Orleans 96
NEW ORLEANS (96) Jones 4-5 3-4 11, Murphy III 6-11 3-3 17, Valanciunas 7-14 0-0 14, Daniels 4-7 2-2 11, McCollum 5-16 1-2 13, Hayes 3-4 2-3 8, Nance Jr. 5-7 2-2 12, Alvarado 1-8 0-0 3, Graham 2-6 1-2 7. Totals 37-78 14-18 96. MIAMI (100) Butler 5-7 8-10...
NO. 15 UCONN 86, BUTLER 56
Percentages: FG .327, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Turnbull 2-2, Harris 2-4, Taylor 1-2, Wilmoth 1-2, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Tate 0-1, Hunter 0-3, Lukosius 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Turnbull 3, Wilmoth 3, Harris, J.Thomas). Turnovers: 10 (Hunter 2, Taylor 2, Ali, Harris,...
Florida 73, Vanderbilt 55
FLORIDA (13-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Rimdal 2-4, Deans 0-4, Rickards 0-5, Clausen 0-1, Merritt 0-2, Correa 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Kyle 3, Dut 2, Merritt 2, Correa 1, Rickards 1) Turnovers: 16 (Deans 4, Dut 3, Warren 2, Team 2, Correa 1, Kyle 1,...
FURMAN 96, WOFFORD 82
Percentages: FG .500, FT .793. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Williams 4-8, Pegues 4-9, Bothwell 1-2, Foster 1-4, Vanderwal 1-4, Slawson 0-2, Whitt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Slawson). Turnovers: 8 (Pegues 2, Slawson 2, Bothwell, Foster, Hien, Whitt). Steals: 2 (Pegues, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
CCSU 58, LIU 42
CCSU (5-16) Momoh 1-3 0-0 2, Amos 9-19 1-2 22, Rodgers 0-3 0-0 0, Scantlebury 2-5 0-0 4, Snoddy 6-9 1-1 13, Brown 3-7 0-0 6, Ostrowsky 1-3 0-0 2, Breland 2-5 1-2 5, Sweatman 1-3 2-2 4, Dehnavi 0-0 0-0 0, Holloway 0-0 0-0 0, Limric 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 5-7 58.
No. 21 Illinois 67, Northwestern 64
ILLINOIS (16-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Peebles 2-2, Bryant 1-5, Cook 1-3, Shoup-Hill 0-2, McKenzie 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Bostic 3, Shoup-Hill 2, Lopes 1) Turnovers: 10 (Cook 3, Bostic 1, Shoup-Hill 1, Bryant 1, McKenzie 1, Oden 1, Peebles 1, Ndour 1) Steals: 6...
