Toms River, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Karla Squier, longtime Essex GOP leader, dies at 91

Karla J. Squier, an Essex County GOP stalwart who began her political career working for two generations of the Kean family in the 1960s, died of multiple myeloma cancer on January 26. She was 91. Squier was a longtime Republican State Committeewoman and Maplewood GOP Municipal Chair and served as...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

N.J. county seeks recount after voting machines double-counted votes

Election officials in Monmouth County want a judge to order an immediate recount and recheck of the November 8, 2022 general election after the voting machine vendor, Election Systems and Software (ES&S) admitted this week that a human error caused some votes in six voting districts across four towns to be double counted.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

N.J. election officials knew about voting machine issues in November

The Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections office was notified nearly nine weeks ago that general election vote totals didn’t add up, but they didn’t stop the certification of the election results. James Bean, a former Belmar councilman, filed a request under New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act on...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trenton at-large runoff coming on Tuesday

Two and a half months after Trenton voters first went to the polls in November 2022, the city’s local elections may finally come to an end next Tuesday, when a runoff is scheduled for three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council. There are six candidates who made it...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy proposing change to N.J. liquor license law

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- New Jersey's liquor license statute is decades old and because of a cap, many say it prevents the majority of restaurants from getting them.However, Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing changes.Jerry Rotunno is the co-owner of Committed Pig in Morristown. He doesn't have a license to serve alcohol, but spent nearly $1 million right before the pandemic to buy one for his other restaurant in Manasquan. He says the governor's proposal threatens his livelihood."If I paid for something that has a certain value, and my value is $900,000 or more than that, so now there's more places to have alcoholic...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Public hearings set on two ordinances proposed by Jackson council

JACKSON — Public hearings have been scheduled on two ordinances that have been introduced by the members of the Jackson Township Council. Township Council President Martin Flemming, Vice President Stephen M. Chisholm Jr., Councilman Nino Borrelli, Councilwoman Jennifer Kuhn and Councilman Scott Sargent were in attendance during the Jan. 17 meeting of the governing body.
JACKSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two Brick Township women accused of hoarding and neglecting over one hundred dogs and 43 cats inside their home are in hot water again. Now, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the court to revoke the couple’s pre-trial release. On December 3rd, Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, were both arrested in a mass animal cruelty incident at their home, prompting a regional animal welfare and rescue response. 129 dogs and 123 cats were located and removed from the residence. The two were arrested and charged but were granted pre-trial release under New Jersey’s The post Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Resident Recognized For Winning Pageant Title

BRICK – An 18-year-old Brick Township resident was recently recognized by the Mayor and Council after being named International United Miss New Jersey Teen. Lauren Zycband, who has lived in Brick Township her entire life, recently received the title back in September and will now move on to compete at Internationals in Orlando, Florida, this summer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

School Districts in Stafford Have No Desire to Bring Back Mask Mandate

Right before Christmas, several New Jersey school districts reinstated mask mandates in an effort to control the spread of influenza, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) amid rising case numbers within or near their borders. Of course, with Ocean County also in the heart of flu season and the newest...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Amazing eatery has been named top bucket-list restaurant in NJ

If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
RED BANK, NJ

