ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: At least 33 shot, 8 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 33 people have been shot, eight fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said. One teen is dead and another was injured Sunday while trying to buy something from a person they had met online, according to Chicago police. The two teens were shot around 2 p.m. in the 11900-block of South State in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. Police said a 17-year-old and 18-year-old were trying to buy sneakers from someone they met on social media, but instead the seller pulled out a gun, robbed the teens, and shot them. The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Jordan Nixon from University Park. The 18 year old was shot in the elbow and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 seriously injured in Lakeview apartment blaze, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO -- Two people were hospitalized in serious and critical conditions Saturday morning after an apartment fire in Lakeview. The fire began around 3:40 a.m. on the first floor, then spread to the second floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street, Chicago fire officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot at East Garfield Park gathering, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death after an argument broke out at a gathering Friday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The 35-year-old was inside a home about 10:35 p.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he got into a fight with a person he knew. The person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

UIC hosts Northern Iowa following Campbell's 20-point game

LINE: UIC -4.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces the UIC Flames after Trey Campbell scored 20 points in Northern Iowa's 65-63 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds. The Flames have gone 5-4 in home games. UIC is ninth in the MVC scoring 66.8 points while shooting 41.1%...
CHICAGO, IL

