cbs4indy.com
Several snow days for Indiana in the forecast
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast. Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.
Fox 59
Tracking Sunday Snowfall
We are waking up to a winter wonderland across central Indiana this morning! A storm system is traveling over the Ohio Valley and bringing a variety of precipitation types to the region. Central Indiana is currently situated on the colder side of the storm complex, which means we are seeing mainly snow from the system.
Fox 59
Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
Fox 59
Dry start to the weekend; light snow arrives overnight
We are kicking-off the weekend overcast with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. There will be clouds around throughout the day, but breaks in the clouds are expected by the afternoon. Recent trends are pulling back temperatures a touch for today. Temperatures will turn seasonal and climb into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.
Fox 59
Cold blast coming, flurries possible too
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning damp with a few light showers after heavy rainfall overnight. In the last 24 hours, Indianapolis has picked up 1.03″. A few scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon with cold air moving in behind a cold front. This weekend looks seasonal and chilly.
Fox 59
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall has ranged greatly across different areas of the state.
14news.com
On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and temps near 60 on Tuesday will give way to clouds and rain by Wednesday. Clouds will move into the Tri-State Tuesday night as lows drop into the middle 30s. On Wednesday, a warm front lifts north of the region and will trigger showers and some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We are on alert for locally heavy rainfall of 1-2″ and also for possible damaging winds, mainly in Western Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Kentucky in a level 2 risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. Storms should end on Wednesday night. West winds will kick in and skies will become partly cloudy on Thursday as highs climb into the lower 50s. Mainly dry on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 40s to around 50. More rain possible on Sunday.
Fox 59
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard
Fox 59
Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side
Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side

One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy's south side.
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
Lafayette man dies in crash on I-865 ramp in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The ramp from Interstate 865 west to Interstate 65 north in Boone County was blocked while police investigated a deadly crash involving a Lafayette man Sunday morning near Whitestown. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. and police had to shut down all lanes of...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Indy woman missing has been found safe
Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street.
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 20, 2023
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 20, 2023
Repurposed Marsh supermarkets in Indianapolis, IN
Who remembers renting videos and eating fresh bread from the Marsh bakery?
WISH-TV
Send us your pictures from the Blizzard of 1978
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978. The once-in-a-generation blizzard dropped over 15 inches of snow in Indianapolis and set multiple records across many states. Storm Track 8 would like your photos and videos from the storm in Indiana to use on-air and...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
IMPD investigating early morning homicide on Indy's southside
IMPD officers are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning at the Pike Glen apartments on the south side.
