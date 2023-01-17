Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
