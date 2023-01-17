Another Whataburger owned by Patrick Mahomes opening in Kansas City. More on the way

Whataburger is opening its new Kansas City, North, restaurant this week.

The Metro North Crossing location, at 600 N.W. Barry Road, is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Wednesday with 24/7 double-drive-thru service only. It will roll out additional options in the coming weeks including the dining room, curbside and delivery, and ordering via its Whataburger App and Whataburger.com .

The new Northland location also will have digital menu boards, self-order kiosk, and a custom mural. The decor will include a game day Chiefs NFL jersey and a plaque featuring #15, the jersey number of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a partner in KMO Burger, which owns this location.

It is working with a private security company to manage traffic flow during the opening, on the site of the former Metro North Shopping Center.

In a statement, Jay Battle, KMO Burger’s chief operating officer, said, “We are thrilled to open our newest location and look forward to offering guests a chance to enjoy the great Whataburger experience as we continue to expand and serve this thriving community.”

It is the third Whataburger restaurant by KMO Burger, which plans to have 30 Whataburger restaurants — from Wichita to St. Joseph — in the next few years.

The group has already opened locations at 10780 Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas, and 11300 Nall Ave. in Overland Park.

Patrick Mahomes loves Whataburger so much, he’ll co-own 30 in Kansas City and beyond

The Texas-based Whataburger is known for its made-to-order burgers. It also has breakfast items, fries with dipping sauces including jalapeno ranch and honey barbecue, onion rings, salads, shakes and desserts.

It has corporate-owned area restaurants in Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Overland Park and Raymore.

Area locations scheduled to open this year:

▪ 9505 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park. TBA.

▪ 7791 W. 159th St, Overland Park. March.

▪ 5630 Bannister Road. Summer.

▪ 14123 W 135th St., Olathe. Late 2023.

▪ 9200 block of Missouri 45, Parkville. TBA

▪ Highway 152 and North Booth Avenue. Summer.

▪ 8851 N. Ambassador Drive. Summer.

Openings in 2024:

▪ 4200 Sterling Ave. Early 2024.

▪ Lawrence, location TBA.