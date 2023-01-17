Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Penguins Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is never afraid to make a bold trade. The Penguins executive has been busy since he took over running the show in Pittsburgh and his work is far from over this season. Expect to see Hextall make a couple of trades ahead of the 2023 deadline, as the team could use some help to their bottom-six forwards and likely one more defenseman.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Need Bruins Prospect Lysell Included in Any Horvat Trade
The Vancouver Canucks have been embroiled in trade rumours ever since they started the season 0-5-2. Everyone from Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Tyler Myers, and even Thatcher Demko has been subject to it, and there’s seemingly no end in sight as the team continues to flounder at the bottom of standings. With the trade deadline getting closer by the day and press conferences like the one held by president Jim Rutherford on Monday (Jan. 16) throwing more fuel on the proverbial fire, it seems like only a matter of time before the other shoe drops and a major trade is consummated.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Sharks, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are developments when it comes to the status of a Bo Horvat trade out of Vancouver. Which teams are in and which teams are serious? Meanwhile, it sounds like the Edmonton Oilers are already looking at signing Klim Kostin to a contract extension. Is it a mistake to do so while he’s playing so well? The Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin are said to be miles apart on a contract extension.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers Could Be Perfect Match for Trade
With their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Jan. 19) night, the Boston Bruins improved to a ridiculous 36-5-4 record. As a result of their fantastic start to the year, they are expected to be one of the most active buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately, it makes sense for them to be aggressive, as this could be the last hurrah with captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, so they should be going all-in. However, although it would be great to see Boston make a major splash at the deadline, they also should be looking to bring in some depth for their postseason run.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blue Jackets’ 5-3 Win Over the Sharks
The Columbus Blue Jackets returned to Nationwide Arena on Saturday night looking to get back in the win column. After a particularly difficult loss against the Anaheim Ducks, which extended their losing streak to three games, the Jackets had something to prove against the visiting San Jose Sharks. The Jackets...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Management Scouting Canucks – Who Has Their Attention?
As the 2023 Trade Deadline inches closer, many teams, including the Edmonton Oilers, are hard at work scouting and seeing what players would make good additions. Ken Holland, Jay Woodcroft, and Bob Nicholson attended the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche game on Jan. 20 to likely do just that. There...
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Rookies Could Dictate 2023 NHL Trade Deadline Plans
As Daniel Nugent-Bowman writes in a recent article for The Athletic, pro scouts for the Edmonton Oilers are meeting Las Vegas on Sunday and making determinations about what the team needs ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline. He writes, “Much depends on the development of rookies Dylan Holloway, Vincent Desharnais, and Philip Broberg.”
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-2 Loss vs Hurricanes
The New York Islanders lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 and the tough stretch continues for the team. The Islanders are playing their worst hockey all season and the All-Star break couldn’t come soon enough for this team. The 5-2 loss is their fourth loss in a row and the eighth loss in the last nine games.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Winning Zacha for Haula Trade
The 2021-22 season saw veteran forward Erik Haula endear himself to the fans of the Boston Bruins. A depth signing in the offseason, Haula was never expected to be a major difference-maker during his stint with the Bruins. Despite this, the Finnish forward would work his way up to the team’s second-line center position, scoring 18 goals and 44 points in 78 games and helping to fill the void left by David Krejci. His successful season was good enough for the Bruins to parlay Haula into Pavel Zacha via a trade with the New Jersey Devils during the 2022 offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken’s Donato Showing Once Again How Valuable He Is
Ryan Donato is once again one of the best Seattle Kraken players that is rarely talked about. The 26-year-old is on pace to break his career high in points set last season with 31 and has done this despite playing mostly in the bottom six and without significant power-play time. His up-tempo play and strong positioning on the ice are just a few of the many reasons why he has become such an important part of Seattle’s organization.
The Hockey Writers
Gretzky’s Prediction for Oilers’ Goaltenders Are Taking Shape
Jack Campbell was the big offseason signing for the Edmonton Oilers, but when he didn’t start strong and continued to falter, many in Oil Country questioned if his acquisition was a mistake. At the same time, there were question marks surrounding young Stuart Skinner. He put up great stats in his time in the American Hockey League (AHL) and played well in his 13 NHL appearances last season, but could he take the next step to become an NHL regular?
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Trade Targets: St. Louis Blues
Having a couple of holes to fill on their roster, the Boston Bruins will be active on the phone leading up to the March 3 trade deadline. If history tells us anything general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will be active and will make a move of some kind. How big? Never count him out of making a splash.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Bruins’ Should Go All-in for Bo Horvat
One of the biggest names that very well could be available at the March 3 trade deadline is Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks. Several teams would love to add him to their roster for a Stanley Cup run in the spring. One of those teams that are reportedly in on him is the Boston Bruins, currently the NHL’s best team with a 36-5-4 record.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need to Take Advantage of Easy Schedule
There’s a wise old saying for those of us who grew up in a rural community that you have to make hay while the sun shines. This definitely applies to the Edmonton Oilers at this moment in the 2022-23 season. They are currently a team on the rise in the Pacific Division having won five games in a row from Jan. 11-19.
The Hockey Writers
Boudreau’s Tenure With Canucks A Roller Coaster of Emotions
Bruce Boudreau‘s coaching tenure with the Vancouver Canucks lasted just 103 games but featured some of the highest highs and lowest lows this organization has seen in the past decade. Whether it was the “Bruce, There It Is” chants or the Canucks stringing him along near the end despite his replacement being known, the past 13 months are some Canucks fans won’t soon forget. Here is a look back at his time as head coach of the team.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin
The Detroit Red Wings are working very hard to sign star center Dylan Larkin to a contract extension. Ultimately, it makes sense, as he is their captain and best forward. Yet, in a recent piece for The Fourth Period, David Pagnotta reported that the Red Wings and Larkin are “far apart in contract talks.” With the trade deadline less than two months away, this is very concerning, and Detroit will be forced to make a huge decision if things do not change on that front by March 3.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Rielly, Liljegren, Timmins & Kallgren
The Montreal Canadiens’ prolific young star Cole Caufield might have been on his way to hitting the 50-goal milestone this season. However, earlier in the week he was injured and will undergo shoulder surgery. Obviously, he was out of last night’s lineup. Logically, that means the Canadiens should...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Need for Defensive Depth Reinforced With Carlo Injury
Long before the puck dropped on the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins knew that their defensive depth was going to be tested and tested severely. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk missed the beginning of the season recovering from off-season surgeries. Then, after Grzelcyk came back and before McAvoy returned, Derek Forbort went down for a month with a broken finger he suffered against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1.
