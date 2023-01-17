I know what you are thinking: I lost too many brain cells on vacation! Maybe you are right, but when it comes to the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, only one team will be able to draft him. The Montreal Canadiens could be that team, but the odds are they won’t win the draft lottery. If they don’t win it, they don’t get Bedard, and they need to focus on another draftee that they feel can help the team in the future. To say the Habs don’t need him is a bit foolish. Every franchise needs a player like him, but they don’t need him specifically to build a successful team. Here’s how they can make that team without Bedard.

