NHL’s Top 7 Most Underrated Star Players
The NHL’s player pool is as talented as it’s ever been, with star players featured across the league. In fact, there are so many that some do not get the credit they deserve. Whether it is due to the market they play in or other players on their teams consistently grabbing headlines, it is time to acknowledge those who have slipped into the background yet deserve to be recognized for their performances.
Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
Flyers News & Rumors: Provorov, Frost, Kane & van Riemsdyk
The Philadelphia Flyers played their best hockey of the 2022-23 season in the 10 games following the NHL Christmas pause. They got star efforts from Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes while the perception of head coach John Tortorella seemed like it was improving within the fan base. However, the world of the Flyers took an unexpected turn when Ivan Provorov made a controversial decision that sent the hockey world into a frenzy.
Bruins Weekly: Krejci, Maple Leafs, Trade Assets & More
Three games on home ice offered mixed results for the Boston Bruins in the last week. After sweeping a three-game road trip in California, they returned home and won two of the three games on TD Garden ice before packing their luggage to hit the road again. In the latest...
Ex-Maple Leafs Kasperi Kapanen: Where Is He Now?
Kasperi Kapanen was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He’s a hockey blueblood, the son of Sami Kapanen, who played 13 seasons with the Hartford Whalers, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Philadelphia Flyers. Kasperi’s Kapanen’s Father Had a...
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Rangers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Buffalo Sabres looking at Jakob Chychrun? And, if they are, will they be willing to pay the asking price Arizona has set to acquire the defenseman?. The Toronto Maple Leafs are waiting on a status update regarding Jake Muzzin potentially returning this...
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko
The St. Louis Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko have been headed toward a breakup for a while. Tarasenko requested a trade before the 2021-22 season but has stuck around. His contract ends after this season, and I don’t see the Blues re-signing him. The Blues aren’t a Stanley Cup contender...
What the Canadiens Can Get for Dadonov at 2023 Trade Deadline
One way or another, Evgeny Dadonov won’t be back with the Montreal Canadiens next season. In a perfect world, he’ll end up going somewhere else by the 2023 trade deadline, as that would mean general manager Kent Hughes will have found a taker for the pending unrestricted free agent (UFA)’s services, and, most importantly, will be getting something in exchange.
Maple Leafs Have Legitimate Trade Interest In Blackhawks D-Man
According to Frank Seravalli and the crew over at Leafs Nation, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a legitimate interest in Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Jake McCabe. As per the NHL insider, the Maple Leafs are one of the few teams McCabe hasn’t listed as a no-go trade destination and the Leafs are seriously looking at him as an option to upgrade their back end.
Rangers Will Struggle to Stay Together Amidst Salary-Cap Crunch
The heady days of comfortable salary-cap room lasted late into the 2021-22 season for the New York Rangers, the last hurrah being their myriad of trade deadline moves in March, when essentially unlimited cap accrual space allowed them to acquire pretty much anyone they wanted. Less than a year later, that time seems so far away.
Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers Could Be Perfect Match for Trade
With their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Jan. 19) night, the Boston Bruins improved to a ridiculous 36-5-4 record. As a result of their fantastic start to the year, they are expected to be one of the most active buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately, it makes sense for them to be aggressive, as this could be the last hurrah with captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, so they should be going all-in. However, although it would be great to see Boston make a major splash at the deadline, they also should be looking to bring in some depth for their postseason run.
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-2 Overtime Loss vs Sabres
The New York Islanders are in the middle of one of their roughest patches of the season. They’ve lost seven of their last eight games and completed a five-game homestand where they went 1-2-2. They were looking to snap out of their slump against the Buffalo Sabres and earned a point by forcing overtime, but ultimately lost 3-2.
Oilers’ Holloway Gaining Confidence at NHL Level
Since the day he was drafted 14th overall in 2020, the Edmonton Oilers fanbase has been quite excited about the future of Dylan Holloway. That excitement seemed to grow even more over the course of this past summer, as many anticipated what he would be able to do at the NHL level after a successful 2021-22 campaign spent with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Top 3 All-Time Ducks Goalies
From the moment the Anaheim Ducks joined the league in 1993, they’ve been blessed with consistency at the goaltending position. One of the hardest positions to account for, the Ducks have seemed to always have their answer with a bonafide workhorse between the pipes. From the early expansion years with Guy Hebert, through the Stanley Cup runs with Jean-Sébastien Giguère, and continuing through this current rebuild with John Gibson, Anaheim has been able to depend on their goaltenders to shoulder a heavy workload over the span of several seasons. With plenty of great goaltenders to choose from, here are the top three in the Ducks’ franchise history.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Holmberg, Hunt & Aube-Kubel
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news emerging from the team as they prepare to play the Winnipeg Jets tonight. The Jets have had a tough start to their five-game road trip, losing 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
Canadiens’ Gamble on Kirby Dach Paying Off
The Montreal Canadiens finished the 2021-22 season dead last in the NHL standings. As hockey fans would expect, this resulted in them selling off several veteran players leading up to the 2022 trade deadline. The same strategy is used by every team that knows it won’t make the playoffs, so it was no surprise.
Canadiens Don’t Need Bedard to Have a Successful Rebuild
I know what you are thinking: I lost too many brain cells on vacation! Maybe you are right, but when it comes to the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, only one team will be able to draft him. The Montreal Canadiens could be that team, but the odds are they won’t win the draft lottery. If they don’t win it, they don’t get Bedard, and they need to focus on another draftee that they feel can help the team in the future. To say the Habs don’t need him is a bit foolish. Every franchise needs a player like him, but they don’t need him specifically to build a successful team. Here’s how they can make that team without Bedard.
Flames’ Sutter Has Harsh Criticism for Team After Loss to Avs
You’ve got to hand it to Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter for always being honest, no matter how brutal it may be. His brutal honesty was on display after his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was a big loss, given that the Avs are now two points behind them for the final wild-card position with three games in hand. As one would imagine, the veteran bench boss wasn’t happy.
Blue Jackets: Way Too Early Look at Healthy Defensive Pairings
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ defense isn’t going to be fully healthy for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Zach Werenski and Jake Bean are out with torn labrums and aren’t scheduled to return until training camp at the earliest. As a result, the remainder of the season will involve a rotation of players attempting to show that they deserve an opportunity to stick with the team moving forward. With an abundance of right-handed defensemen and almost no lefties, a move is also likely prior to next season in order to clear the logjam. Since we won’t be able to see how the defense truly looks until next season, let’s evaluate what it should look like when everyone is healthy.
Blues Have Plenty of Pieces to Move at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2022-23 season has been a steady mix of highs and lows for the St. Louis Blues. So much so, that this team has a winning record of 23-20-3 despite multiple lengthy losing streaks, a bottom-10 goal differential, a bottom-five penalty kill, and a slew of key contributors missing from their lineup. With 49 points, the Blues find themselves just outside of the playoff hunt and in possibly one of the worst situations as a franchise: too good to tank and not good enough to realistically compete for the Stanley Cup.
