The New Jersey Devils have found their way back into the win column. They have picked up four straight victories and will search for their fifth in a row against the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 P.M. at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The Devils are 29-12-3 and have 61 points, second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes’ 62. If they pull off the victory tonight, they will have 63 points and match their total from last season. Meanwhile, Seattle has a record of 26-14-4 and are one of the surprise success stories of the season. They are just two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the Pacific Division lead. The two teams split the series last season. New Jersey beat Seattle in the team’s fifth game as a franchise 4-2, while the Kraken won in the shootout 4-3 towards the end of the season in April.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO