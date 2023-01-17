Read full article on original website
Ex-Maple Leafs Kasperi Kapanen: Where Is He Now?
Kasperi Kapanen was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He’s a hockey blueblood, the son of Sami Kapanen, who played 13 seasons with the Hartford Whalers, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Philadelphia Flyers. Kasperi’s Kapanen’s Father Had a...
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
Avalanche’s Best Late-Round Draft Gems
The Colorado Avalanche have a long list of successful first-round picks, including many near the top of the NHL Entry Draft. Nathan MacKinnon is an All-Star first-overall selection, and longtime captain Gabriel Landeskog was chosen with the second-overall pick. More recently, the defending Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Cale Makar, was picked fourth overall in 2017.
3 Penguins Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is never afraid to make a bold trade. The Penguins executive has been busy since he took over running the show in Pittsburgh and his work is far from over this season. Expect to see Hextall make a couple of trades ahead of the 2023 deadline, as the team could use some help to their bottom-six forwards and likely one more defenseman.
Bruins Winning Zacha for Haula Trade
The 2021-22 season saw veteran forward Erik Haula endear himself to the fans of the Boston Bruins. A depth signing in the offseason, Haula was never expected to be a major difference-maker during his stint with the Bruins. Despite this, the Finnish forward would work his way up to the team’s second-line center position, scoring 18 goals and 44 points in 78 games and helping to fill the void left by David Krejci. His successful season was good enough for the Bruins to parlay Haula into Pavel Zacha via a trade with the New Jersey Devils during the 2022 offseason.
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
Maple Leafs Have Legitimate Trade Interest In Blackhawks D-Man
According to Frank Seravalli and the crew over at Leafs Nation, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a legitimate interest in Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Jake McCabe. As per the NHL insider, the Maple Leafs are one of the few teams McCabe hasn’t listed as a no-go trade destination and the Leafs are seriously looking at him as an option to upgrade their back end.
3 Oilers Rookies Could Dictate 2023 NHL Trade Deadline Plans
As Daniel Nugent-Bowman writes in a recent article for The Athletic, pro scouts for the Edmonton Oilers are meeting Las Vegas on Sunday and making determinations about what the team needs ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline. He writes, “Much depends on the development of rookies Dylan Holloway, Vincent Desharnais, and Philip Broberg.”
Canadiens Prospect Pyramid: Midseason 2022-23
The fans of the Montreal Canadiens are enjoying (or not) a roller coaster season. The start of the 2022-23 campaign saw a Canadiens lineup fighting for a playoff spot. Then November ended, leading to the dreaded December road trips because it seemed to be more important to get Cirque du Soleil into the Bell Center over Christmas than it was for the Habs to simplify their travel schedule.
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Knies Developing Into Top-Six Forward
When the Toronto Maple Leafs drafted Matthew Knies 57th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, they were drafting a player that could provide something that this team was lacking for some time. A big, physical and highly skilled winger that could do it all. Since then, Knies continues to be...
Oilers’ Management Scouting Canucks – Who Has Their Attention?
As the 2023 Trade Deadline inches closer, many teams, including the Edmonton Oilers, are hard at work scouting and seeing what players would make good additions. Ken Holland, Jay Woodcroft, and Bob Nicholson attended the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche game on Jan. 20 to likely do just that. There...
Red Wings’ 2023 Trade Bait: Value, Comparables & Potential Trade Partners
Could this be the last year that the Detroit Red Wings sell at the trade deadline? It’s entirely possible we see playoff action in Hockeytown next spring. But until then, the rebuild chugs along. The Red Wings have a few players that could be dealt in the coming weeks, with Tyler Bertuzzi being the most prominent.
3 Reasons Bruins’ Should Go All-in for Bo Horvat
One of the biggest names that very well could be available at the March 3 trade deadline is Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks. Several teams would love to add him to their roster for a Stanley Cup run in the spring. One of those teams that are reportedly in on him is the Boston Bruins, currently the NHL’s best team with a 36-5-4 record.
Gretzky’s Prediction for Oilers’ Goaltenders Are Taking Shape
Jack Campbell was the big offseason signing for the Edmonton Oilers, but when he didn’t start strong and continued to falter, many in Oil Country questioned if his acquisition was a mistake. At the same time, there were question marks surrounding young Stuart Skinner. He put up great stats in his time in the American Hockey League (AHL) and played well in his 13 NHL appearances last season, but could he take the next step to become an NHL regular?
Oilers Need to Take Advantage of Easy Schedule
There’s a wise old saying for those of us who grew up in a rural community that you have to make hay while the sun shines. This definitely applies to the Edmonton Oilers at this moment in the 2022-23 season. They are currently a team on the rise in the Pacific Division having won five games in a row from Jan. 11-19.
Blackhawks’ Kurashev Line is Setting the Standard
Despite the disappointing season the Chicago Blackhawks are having, there are a lot of players that have been stepping up to the plate as of late: Seth Jones, Taylor Raddysh, Tyler Johnson, and others have sustained point streaks, which has helped them to win five of their last six games. However, when diving deeper into the top line combinations the Blackhawks have deployed this season that generate the most chances and goals, one player’s name continuously lights up like a Christmas tree: Philipp Kurashev.
Do the Senators Need Jesse Puljujarvi?
There have been numerous reports that Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi is close to being traded, or even waived if there are no takers. The Ottawa Senators are lacking depth, and while the injury bug has played a factor in the weak bottom-six unit, the addition of Puljujarvi could have a big impact on how the lines roll out when the group is healthy.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Liljegren, Samsonov, Matthews & Marner
After losing two games in a row, the Toronto Maple Leafs have now won two games in a row. The team enters tonight’s game looking to extend its winning streak to three. The Montreal Canadiens come in having suffered a loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. They are looking to get back on the winning side of the ledger.
Senators’ Top 3 Trade Deadline Assets in 2022-23
What the Ottawa Senators plan to do at the trade deadline is yet to be seen. There have been rumours that would frame the Senators as being “buyers” at this year’s deadline. There is a magnitude of reasons why they should “sell” with the main one being their place in the standings.
Maple Leafs Can’t Give Up on Nick Robertson
This week news broke, yet again, that Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect Nick Robertson would be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing season-ending surgery on his injured shoulder. It’s disappointing and frustrating on all levels as the 21-year-old had earned a few more games in the NHL...
