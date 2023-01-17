Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Chiefs QB coach praises Mahomes’ playoff focus
Ahead of the Chiefs vs Jaguars game, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback coach Matt Nagy have praised Patrick Mahomes for his mindset all season.
Sporting News
John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens
If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
Brittany Mahomes: 5 Things To Know About Patrick Mahomes’ Wife
Brittany Mahomes is the wife of Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. She and Patrick married in 2022. Brittany is a former soccer player who co-owns an NWSL team. Whenever Patrick Mahomes hits the field, it’s a safe bet that his better half, Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews), will...
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card game, the Dallas Cowboys now have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 1996 – advance to the NFC Championship game. Oddsmakers, however, don’t think such a scenario is certain to happen. The reason is that...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff bracket projection: Bills top Eagles in Super Bowl LVII as we predict all postseason matchups
Super Wild Card Weekend was certainly a wild one. We saw two big upsets with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants winning their respective matchups, and then the short-handed Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens came close to knocking off a couple of other favored contenders. As for our playoff...
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
Sporting News
Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
Sporting News
Why did the Giants trade Kadarius Toney? How Chiefs landed 2021 first-round receiver
The 2021 NFL Draft produced some incredibly impressive receiving talent. Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and Elijah Moore were all part of this class. But one draftee, No. 20 overall pick Kadarius Toney, seemed destined to be a bust. Toney was drafted by the Giants, and he never seemed...
Sporting News
Daniel Jones 40 time: How fast is the Giants QB based on NFL Combine 40-yard dash?
After a pair of shaky seasons, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks to have reestablished himself as the hurler of the present and future for Big Blue. Jones made big strides as a thrower this year, bumping his competition percentage to 67.2% while dropping his interception rate to a league-low 1.1%. Still, the fourth-year starter isn't called "Vanilla Vick" for nothing. He takes pride in his ability to tuck it and run, using his 6-foot-5 frame to evade pressure.
Yardbarker
The Dallas Cowboys Can Win, but Dak Prescott Needs To Play Perfect
The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers square off in an exciting Division Round game. Dak Prescott played lights out Monday night, but can he do it again? Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off an absolute beatdown of the Seattle Seahawks and are looking like the scariest team in the playoffs.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid feels he made the right decision about one current player
The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision this past offseason that I think he is glad he made. This team is so young, a lot younger than people may think. The Chiefs will be good for a while because of their young core, and part of that young core is Nick Bolton, one of the best young linebackers in the league. A guy who in his second season broke the Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles.
Sporting News
Who do Chiefs or Jaguars play next? Potential opponents for 2023 AFC championship game
Very few would have predicted a Chiefs vs. Jaguars matchup in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at the beginning of the season (or parts of the regular season, for that matter). Sure, the Chiefs have been up towards the top of the standings all season. But the Jaguars...
Sporting News
What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for Saturday's divisional doubleheader
A new rivalry is born on the same day as an old one is rekindled. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars continue streaking into Kansas City. Jacksonville has won six in a row and will take on the equally hot Chiefs, who were only slowed down by a first-round bye. This...
Sporting News
Giants vs. Eagles free live streams: How to watch 2023 NFL playoff game without cable
It's an all-NFC East matchup on Saturday night, as the Eagles host the Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Giants went into Minneapolis last week and handed the Vikings a 31-24 defeat. Daniel Jones continued his breakout year by throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Isaiah Hodgins hauled in eight catches for 105 yards and a score, while Saquon Barkley ran for two TDs and 53 yards on nine carries.
Sporting News
Highest-scoring NFL playoff games: Breaking down the record for most points scored and in what matchup
No longer is the old adage "defense wins championships" a ubiquitous saying at the NFL level. That is due in no small part to the explosion of points the sport has seen in recent years. Indeed, the advent of players such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and more...
Sporting News
Cowboys-49ers FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments
The second-seeded 49ers, winners of 11 straight games thanks to rookie phenom Brock Purdy and All-Pro back Christian McCaffrey, will host the fifth-seeded Cowboys this Sunday evening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. This could be a dicey game to bet, but NFL DFS enthusiasts have plenty of options for their FanDuel single-game lineups.
Kansas City Chiefs fans have a big surprise for Trevor Lawrence in Divisional Round
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence may not fully understand what he will encounter from Kansas City Chiefs fans in
Sporting News
Who is the Giants' backup quarterback? New York's 2023 QB depth chart behind Daniel Jones
The Giants will face off against the top-seeded Eagles for the third time of the 2022 season on Saturday in the NFC divisional round. If New York quarterback Daniel Jones plays the way he did against the Vikings in the wild-card round, then the Giants might get their first victory of the season over their NFC East rival.
