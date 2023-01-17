ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens

If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Daniel Jones 40 time: How fast is the Giants QB based on NFL Combine 40-yard dash?

After a pair of shaky seasons, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks to have reestablished himself as the hurler of the present and future for Big Blue. Jones made big strides as a thrower this year, bumping his competition percentage to 67.2% while dropping his interception rate to a league-low 1.1%. Still, the fourth-year starter isn't called "Vanilla Vick" for nothing. He takes pride in his ability to tuck it and run, using his 6-foot-5 frame to evade pressure.
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Andy Reid feels he made the right decision about one current player

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision this past offseason that I think he is glad he made. This team is so young, a lot younger than people may think. The Chiefs will be good for a while because of their young core, and part of that young core is Nick Bolton, one of the best young linebackers in the league. A guy who in his second season broke the Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Giants vs. Eagles free live streams: How to watch 2023 NFL playoff game without cable

It's an all-NFC East matchup on Saturday night, as the Eagles host the Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Giants went into Minneapolis last week and handed the Vikings a 31-24 defeat. Daniel Jones continued his breakout year by throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Isaiah Hodgins hauled in eight catches for 105 yards and a score, while Saquon Barkley ran for two TDs and 53 yards on nine carries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

