Opelousas, LA

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
FARMERVILLE, LA
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sunday Morning Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Police Investigating

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette has left one victim dead and police searching for a suspect. Just before noon on Sunday, shots rang out in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lafayette, and the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene. When they got there, officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Shooting scene in Opelousas

St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
OPELOUSAS, LA
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been convicted of Criminal Conspiracy and sentenced to 12.7 years in prison for his role in an Illegal Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization, following a long-term investigation by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Fatal Shooting, suspect unknown

Alexandria, LA (01/20/2023) Alexandria Police Detectives are trying to identify an unknown suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred early this morning, January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Opelousas woman arrested after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish Sheriff detectives have arrested a woman after her child died from an alleged fentanyl overdose. According to Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux, Kandice Charles, 31 called police and medics to her home in July 2022 regarding an unresponsive toddler. On arrival, he said, the child was transported to a […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
LECOMPTE, LA
New Iberia residents concerned about rise in juvenile crimes

NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY)— A New Iberia teen was reportedly shot on Thursday evening on Dale Drive. This would mark the third shooting in New Iberia involving a juvenile since the beginning of the year. Members of the community are concerned about the increasing numbers and are looking for a change. Resident Velma Reed Ezeb […]
NEW IBERIA, LA

