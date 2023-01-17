Read full article on original website
A couple inches of snow heading to Onondaga County, morning commute will be slippery
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County will see a couple inches of snow starting Sunday evening, making the morning commute slippery, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Onondaga, Seneca, northern Oneida and southern Cayuga counties by the National Weather Service. Two to...
cnyhomepage.com
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
Get ready: Messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain to hit Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — A winter storm forecast to hit Central New York this weekend will bring a wet and messy mix of precipitation. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will cover much of Central New York Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly snow is expected but sleet, freezing...
localsyr.com
Snowy now, but how long does it last?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wet snow is moving in late this afternoon and continues through much of tonight across Central New York. See how much we should see below. Storm developing and moving into the Northeast tonight. We have upped the snow totals a bit for areas south and...
cnycentral.com
Widespread snow in CNY now through Monday impacting roads and visibility at times
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The National Weather Service has issued some Winter Weather Advisories for Cortland, southern Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oneida, southern Oneida and Tompkins counties for impactful weather on the roads and visibility too. The alert is in effect from now until 10 AM Monday. We also have a Winter...
WKTV
Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S
SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
cnycentral.com
Car dealership destroyed in early morning fire in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments and emergency crews have responded to a large fire at a car dealership in Cortland Friday morning. Cortland County 911 dispatchers said it broke out just before 3:00 a.m. at the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership at 3878 Rt. 281. No injuries have...
cnycentral.com
Three people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash in Cortland
Cortland, NY — Three people have been taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Cortland Saturday morning. In a release, the Cortlandville Fire Department says they, along with TLC-EMS responded to Route 13 just after 11:15 am Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene minutes later fire officials say they proceeded to work to move an unconscious person from one of the vehicles.
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing Concern
Residents of Central New York are questioning what the future holds as they experience an anomaly of unseasonably warm weather amid winter. January 2023 has seen record-breaking temperatures, with the warmest day recorded at 46 degrees in Syracuse and even higher in some areas. December also saw unusual warmth, with the highest degree reaching 63 degrees.
Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, January 20, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:01 A.M. Adirondack CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Barneveld Public Library: CLOSED. Holland Patent CSD: CLOSED. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
informnny.com
20-year-old pedestrian dead, hit by multiple cars on I-81
TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by many vehicles on I-81 northbound near mile marker 101.3 in the Town of Hastings on Tuesday, January 17 at 6:49 p.m. according to New York State Police. Troopers say that when they arrived on...
AccuWeather: Winter storm to impact parts of New York on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Areas of northern New York have been seeing steady snowfall, but the city has yet to see any accumulation. Sunday’s anticipated storm will surely bring rain to the city, but snow remains unlikely. Parts of upstate New York received accumulated snowfall on Friday, a...
wwnytv.com
Snow, sleet & freezing rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Broome County
A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for Broome, Cortland, and Chenango counties until 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Driver dead after Wayne Co. tractor trailer crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed Tuesday in a tractor trailer crash in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Finch, 34, was driving south on State Route 414 when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane, and hit a tractor trailer. Both vehicles left the […]
