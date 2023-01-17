ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

cnyhomepage.com

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Snowy now, but how long does it last?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wet snow is moving in late this afternoon and continues through much of tonight across Central New York. See how much we should see below. Storm developing and moving into the Northeast tonight. We have upped the snow totals a bit for areas south and...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S

SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
FRANKFORT, NY
cnycentral.com

Car dealership destroyed in early morning fire in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments and emergency crews have responded to a large fire at a car dealership in Cortland Friday morning. Cortland County 911 dispatchers said it broke out just before 3:00 a.m. at the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership at 3878 Rt. 281. No injuries have...
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Three people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash in Cortland

Cortland, NY — Three people have been taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Cortland Saturday morning. In a release, the Cortlandville Fire Department says they, along with TLC-EMS responded to Route 13 just after 11:15 am Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene minutes later fire officials say they proceeded to work to move an unconscious person from one of the vehicles.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
SENECA FALLS, NY
informnny.com

20-year-old pedestrian dead, hit by multiple cars on I-81

TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by many vehicles on I-81 northbound near mile marker 101.3 in the Town of Hastings on Tuesday, January 17 at 6:49 p.m. according to New York State Police. Troopers say that when they arrived on...
HASTINGS, NY
wwnytv.com

Snow, sleet & freezing rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver dead after Wayne Co. tractor trailer crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed Tuesday in a tractor trailer crash in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Finch, 34, was driving south on State Route 414 when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane, and hit a tractor trailer. Both vehicles left the […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
