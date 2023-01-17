Read full article on original website
Creed III: Jonathan Majors Says Michael B. Jordan Hit Him for Real "A Few Times"
LJonathan Majors has been having quite the renaissance over the past few years. The actor first rose to fame with The Last Black Man in San Francisco and has made a name for himself ever since. Majors has already been cast in major roles in two major franchises, with Marvel Studios casting him as the villain of The Multiverse Saga and Michael B. Jordan casting the actor as the antagonist in Creed 3. So it's safe to say that Majors is booked and busy. Creed 3 looks great from every thing we've seen so far, and the actor looks like he'll be the franchise's best antagonist yet. Majors has been promoting his latest project, Magazine Dreams at Sundance, and the actor has been chatting it up with the press. In a new interview with Deadline, Majors revealed a bunch of things about his upcoming projects including Jordan hitting him for real a few times.
Kevin Feige Teases Namor's Marvel Future
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever executive producer Kevin Feige teased Namor's future after his big debut. Tenoch Huerta's antagonist made waves in the larger MCU as he battled with Shuri's Wakandan hero in the sequel. But, according to the Marvel Studios president, fans should be expecting a surprise in these future titles in Phase 5 and 6. Feige wouldn't give an exact project for Namor's rousing return trip. But, he did gesture towards the 80 year history of the Marvel anti-hero. To speculate, the Sub-Mariner has done battle with The Fantastic Four in the past. And, the events of Thunderbolts do seem like an opportunity to have Talocan enter the picture if there's the need for another team besides The Avengers.
Ant-Man 3 Box Office Tracking Has Quantumania With Biggest Opening of Franchise
Now that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is just under a month away, box office trackers are beginning to look at the potential box office haul of the first tentpole of 2023. According to some of the earliest tracking efforts, the opening weekend of the threequel is on-pace to becoming the biggest of the franchise. The latest report comes from the team at Box Office Pro, which suggests the Peyton Reed picture could make upwards of $131 million over the course of its first weekend in theaters.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
Ryan Reynolds Praises Michael J. Fox Following Actor's Documentary Premiere at Sundance
Michael J. Fox is known for an array of roles, having starred in major shows like Family Ties and Spin City as well as big franchises like Back to the Future in addition to fan-favorite films such as Teen Wolf, The American President, and much more. When he was only 29, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and a new documentary from Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, Waiting for Superman) chronicles the actor's life and career while living with the disease. Still is coming to Apple TV+ sometime this year, and it just had its debut at Sundance. In honor of the movie's upcoming release, Ryan Reynolds shared some praise for Fox on social media.
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
Ironheart Star Breaks Silence on New Marvel Series
Ironheart is one of the several television shows being released this year from Marvel Studios, featuring Dominique Thorne as the eponymous hero following her breakout role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining Thorne is an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Anthony Ramos, who's playing the mystical The Hood, and Alden Ehrenreich, who is playing a character yet to be named.
Jeremy Renner Shares Emotional Recovery Update
Jeremy Renner posted another update from his recovery after that nasty snow plow accident. The Hawkeye actor has been showing fans some of the process since he was admitted to the hospital. But, now he's in physical therapy on the long road back. Renner revealed that he's broken more than 30 bones in the accident. Even with that staggering number, doctors are confident that he'll make a full recovery. In a humorous manner, the Marvel star hints that his New Year's Resolutions have changed quite a bit because of that day. But, he's remaining positive and thanking all the fans for the absolute deluge of love that has come his way. Hollywood and the Internet at large have been hanging on every word from his Instagram for updates. Check out the latest picture and his message down below.
Marvel Announces New Ghost Rider Series
Even though Ghost Rider has long been a staple of Marvel's horror offerings, the Spirit of Vengeance's popularity has risen drastically over the past few years. So much so, there's a point this year the character will have a major role in a handful of different series at the same time. In addition to the ongoing main Ghost Rider title by Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith, a version of the character is returning in a new Cosmic Ghost Rider mini-series in March. That's not to forget the upcoming Ghost Rider and Wolverine cross-over event or a fourth title that will feature one of the most popular iterations of the character.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Ryan Coogler Weighs in on Angela Bassett Becoming Oscar Frontrunner
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is speaking up about the chances of Angela Bassett walking away with an Oscar for the film. Coogler was out at the opening night of this year's Sundance Film Festival, and the question of Bassett's Oscar chances was certainly hanging in the air, following Black Panther 2's big win at the 2023 Golden Globes, where Angela Bassett won in the category of "Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture" for playing Queen Ramonda in Wakanda Forever. Her performance has also been noted (if not awarded) in so many major critics organizations lists that an Oscar win isn't just possible – it has really good odds behind it.
