nyc.gov
Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Calls in Live to WNYC's "The Brian Lehrer Show"
Brian Lehrer: Brian Lehrer on WNYC, and Mayor Eric Adams is back with us now. Today, we'll talk primarily about the mayor's announcement that four city-run sexual health clinics in New York City will begin offering, for free, the so-called abortion pill, which you take for what doctors call a medication abortion, as opposed to a surgical one. That's actually the majority of abortions in the U.S. at this point.
nyc.gov
Mayor Adams Appoints Six new Members to Panel for Educational Policy, Four new Members Elected by Parents
NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today appointed six new members to the Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) to round out his 13 mayoral appointments. These appointees represent a broad cross-section of New York City and the Adams administration’s commitment to closely collaborating with families, community members, and the business community on the decisions that most impact New York City children and schools. In June 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the state’s mayoral control bill into law, increasing the total number of PEP members from 15 to 23 voting members — including 13 members appointed by the mayor, five members appointed by the borough presidents, and four members elected by Community Education Council (CEC) presidents. The four CEC president elected members have begun their terms, serving from January 15 to June 30, 2023. The PEP replaced the former Board of Education in 2002 and is part of the governance structure responsible for the city’s public schools.
NYC Mayor Adams proposed budget again falls short of 1% commitment to Parks Department
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Mayor Eric Adams took office, he reiterated a commitment made during his campaign: 1% of the city’s budget should be allocated toward the operation of the city Parks Department. In his first opportunity to make that commitment, when finalizing the 2023 fiscal year...
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
bkreader.com
Community Calls for Explanation From The City After ‘Av. of Puerto Rico’ Sign Removal
Members of New York City’s Puerto Rican community are demanding an explanation and apology from the city’s top officials after an Av. of Puerto Rico street sign was removed — and then quickly replaced — by the NYC Department of Transportation last Friday in Williamsburg. In...
pix11.com
Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn
Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
nyc.gov
Mayor Adams Announces Major Milestone in Project to "Daylight" Tibbetts Brook, Extends Putnam Greenway in Bronx
After Years of Stalemate, Adams Administration Reaches Agreement to Purchase Critical Bronx Property Needed to Complete One of New York City’s Most Ambitious Green Infrastructure Projects to Date. Project Will Create Additional Capacity in Bronx Sewer System, Improve Health of Harlem River, and Provide Residents with New Green Space.
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
NYC Council bills aim to reduce wait times for New Yorkers seeking to secure permanent housing
The general welfare committee’s oversight hearing comes at a time when the city is facing an affordable housing crisis and its shelter system is swelling with a record number of homeless people. [ more › ]
NYC eviction rate continues to rise since ban was lifted, as homelessness surges
Last year, New York City landlords filed roughly 110,000 eviction notices, according to court system records. Nearly 4,400 households have been evicted since a ban on most removals ended last year. [ more › ]
Victim of brutal antisemitic beat down speaks out after Manhattan DA cuts attacker sweetheart plea deal
Joey Borgen, the victim of an antisemitic attack near Times Square< is speaking out Thursday as NY officials demand Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg rethink the plea offer for Waseem Awawdeh.
fox5ny.com
NYC shelter provider struggling under crush of migrants
NEW YORK - Busloads of asylum seekers are still arriving in New York City each week from border states. The newcomers are taxing one of New York City's largest shelter providers, a non-profit called "Women in Need" or WIN. Right now, WIN is helping 274 families seeking asylum including 700...
nyc.gov
Council Votes on “Skip the Stuff” Bill to Reduce Plastic Waste in Food Orders
Legislation also passed to require SuperPAC spending disclosures, help students with disabilities obtain accommodations at higher education institutions, and increase services for older adults. City Hall, NY – Today, the New York City Council voted on the “Skip the Stuff” legislation to decrease plastic waste in New York City. The...
thepositivecommunity.com
Pastor and Advocate Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson Honored by One of Westchester County’s Oldest Black Organizations
Dr. W Franklyn Richardson, Senior Pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon and Chairman of the Conference of National Black Churches, was awarded the M. Paul Redd Award by the Black Democrats of Westchester at their annual celebration. The award is named after one of the key founders of the Black Democrats of Westchester who dedicated his life to the advancement of civil rights as a Gold Life Member of the NAACP and President of the Westchester/Putnam Affirmative Action Program, helping to train and place thousands of underrepresented individuals for jobs. Mr. Redd was perhaps most renowned for his role in New York’s “Redd Bill,” which was instrumental in setting into motion a series of anti-discrimination housing legislation in the state. Additionally, Redd purchased and maintained the first African American newspaper in Westchester County, The County Press.
Frustrated Manhattan businesses call for action to help curb shoplifting
The store owners say shoplifting is out of control and it is hurting their businesses.
Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants
by Jennie Taer NEW YORK, NY – Mayor Eric Adams’ requests to assist illegal migrants arriving in New York City have yet to be answered by Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that he has several requests with Hochul’s office for illegal migrants to be housed and relocated in other parts of the state since the city keeps getting them from multiple states. A transport sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis brought more than 40,000 illegal migrants into the The post Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Puttin' On the Ritz - The "kid glove" treatment for Allen Weisselberg
Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
Protester removed during Hochul appearance at Brooklyn church
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A video taken inside Trinity Lutheran Church in Sunset Park during an appearance by Gov. Kathy Hochul has garnered more than 1 million views as of Monday night. The video shows parishioner Genesis Aquino being escorted out of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service by the NYPD on Sunday. Aquino […]
