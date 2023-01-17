NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today appointed six new members to the Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) to round out his 13 mayoral appointments. These appointees represent a broad cross-section of New York City and the Adams administration’s commitment to closely collaborating with families, community members, and the business community on the decisions that most impact New York City children and schools. In June 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the state’s mayoral control bill into law, increasing the total number of PEP members from 15 to 23 voting members — including 13 members appointed by the mayor, five members appointed by the borough presidents, and four members elected by Community Education Council (CEC) presidents. The four CEC president elected members have begun their terms, serving from January 15 to June 30, 2023. The PEP replaced the former Board of Education in 2002 and is part of the governance structure responsible for the city’s public schools.

