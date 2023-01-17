ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Bright and Breezy Sunday

Following a warm and partly sunny day on Saturday, Sunday will be even warmer with more sunshine. A cold front did stall near the lake region yesterday morning but has since lifted back to the north as a warm front. That will help clear out more of the clouds this Sunday and will also allow for temperatures to increase a degree or two. Many locations across mainland South Florida will experience high temperatures this afternoon into the mid 80s and into the low 80s across the Florida Keys.
MIAMI, FL
Warmer Weekend Weather

That cold spell we had last weekend is long gone for this weekend!. Highs will remain in the low 80s today following wake-up temps this morning in the 60s and 70s. We saw clouds increase throughout the day yesterday, and that will make for a mostly cloudy day this Saturday. It will still be bright and mostly dry with only a 10% chance for rain at least. This is thanks to a cold front that has stalled near the lake region of Florida, meaning we are south of it and will remain on its warm side.
MIAMI, FL

