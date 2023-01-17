Read full article on original website
Related
cxmtoday.com
Horizon Media’s Night Market Launches Neon
Designed to increase advertisers’ revenue, the proprietary platform advances the integration of retail into the overall media funnel. As advertisers shift a significant portion of their digital media investments to retail media networks and marketplaces, they often lack the IP necessary to make proper investment decisions to increase revenue. Driving technology innovation to address this industry need, Night Market – Horizon Media’s eCommerce company – is launching Neon, a proprietary AI platform designed to increase advertisers’ revenue by 20+% when planning and buying retail media to achieve their maximum revenue outcomes. Neon starts with the sale in mind using automated predictive analytics to make investment decisions across retailers.
cxmtoday.com
InMoment Launches New XI Platform Innovations
Predictive AI text analytics model helps businesses identify what customers will do next to deepen the understanding of customer segments, regions, or markets. InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™ solutions, announced new and innovative capabilities to its award-winning XI Platform that enable organisations to deliver measurable business outcomes from customer experience (CX) initiatives.
cxmtoday.com
Dialpad Announces Innovations To Its Open App Ecosystem
New integrations with essential business applications bring work into a single workspace to increase employee efficiency and customer satisfaction. Dialpad, Inc., the AI-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform, announced innovations to its open app ecosystem that allow customers to easily integrate their apps and workflows into one workspace to drive productivity, improve their customer and employee experiences, and customise workflows for better communication and collaboration.
cxmtoday.com
Reputation Launches Integration With Apple Business Connect
Business Connect API allows Reputation customers to make updates to business information in the Apple ecosystem. Reputation, a global leader in reputation experience management, announced an integration with Apple Business Connect, a new, free tool that allows businesses of all sizes to claim their location place cards and customise the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri and other apps. Reputation will have the ability to deliver accurate, up-to-date information at scale, allowing Reputation customers the ability to seamlessly engage with Apple users.
cxmtoday.com
Really Simple Systems Collaborates With Rareloop
Global CRM software provider, Really Simple Systems, has announced a joint project with software development agency, Rareloop, to build a mobile app. Leading cloud software vendor, Really Simple Systems has announced that it has appointed the acclaimed software development agency, Rareloop, to collaborate on developing a CRM mobile app. The...
cxmtoday.com
BUXOM Cosmetics Launches First Metaverse Experience With Publicis Sapient
Users will be able to unlock unique monthly rewards, virtually try on newly launched BUXOM products leveraging an AR Filter, and more. BUXOM Cosmetics has teamed up with Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, to launch BUXOM PlumpVerse in the virtual world of Decentraland. BUXOM Cosmetics, known for their #1 lip-plumping Lip Gloss, takes gamification in the metaverse to the next level with a gamified experience for users that spans six months.
Comments / 0