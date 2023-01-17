Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
umterps.com
No. 11 Maryland Set for Sunday Matchup at Nebraska
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The 11th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (15-4, 6-2 B1G) will play at Nebraska (12-7, 4-4) Sunday at 2 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The Terps-Huskers game will be streamed on B1G+. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland won at Wisconsin, 77-64, Thursday night in...
umterps.com
No. 12 Braxton Brown Picks Up A Win, Terps Fall To No. 7 Ohio State
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The Terps battled in front of a loud and packed XFINITY Center Pavilion crowd of 1,212 people, but ultimately fell 38-6 against No. 7 Ohio State. Braxton Brown notched his fifth pin of the season, notching this one in the first period to give the Terps their six points of the match.
umterps.com
Terps Open Big Ten Slate At Nebraska
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland opens its 2023 Big Ten slate with a dual match against Nebraska in Lincoln. The dual meet will be available on B1G+ and in-meet updates can be found on Twitter via @TerpsGymnastics. THIS WEEK'S STORYLINES. The Matchup. Friday will mark the Terps 21st matchup against...
DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/19/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
247Sports
Maryland signees, Harris-Smith and Kaiser, both shine at HoopHall
DeShawn Harris-Smith, No. 32 in the Top247 of the class of 2023, had a big showing over the weekend at the Spalding HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. In a match-up with a Roselle Catholic team that featured both Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 7 in 2023) and Simeon Wilcher (No. 36 in 2023), Harris-Smith was the best player on the floor and the driving force behind PVI’s 72-59 win.
umterps.com
Terps Set For Weekend Battles Against No. 7 Ohio State, No. 25 Illinois
Maryland (8-2, 0-1) vs. Ohio State (8-1, 2-0) Maryland (8-2, 0-1) vs. Illinois (4-3, 2-1) COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland will return to Big Ten competition this weekend when it hosts No. 7 Ohio State on Friday at at 7:00 pm followed by a trip to Champaign to face No. 25 Illinois. Both matches can be caught on B1G+.
umterps.com
Gutsy Terps Tame Wolverines, 64-58
"I think (Jahmir's) playing as good as any player in the country right now. I think he's gotten comfortable with the length and size he has to go against every night. It's a big adjustment with the centers he sees, the coverages he sees. I just think he's starting to get a little more comfortable not settling on the perimeter."
umterps.com
Terps to Compete in Virginia Tech Invitational
COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Maryland Track and Field squads will travel to Blacksburg VA, to compete in the Virginia Tech Challenge, this Friday and Saturday. Last week, the Terps returned to action after a winter break. At the Nittany Lion Challenge, several athletes set new personal records and earned podium finishes - including a victory in the long jump. The squad will look to use this momentum heading into Virginia Tech, as they compete in the two day meet.
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
No. 3 Purdue cruises at Maryland, 61-39
No. 3 Purdue needed little time pulling away from host Minnesota on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers used a 13-0 run during the later stages of the first half to spark a 19-point halftime lead and pushed it's lead to 29 points late in the game before claiming a 61-39 win.
wypr.org
Maryland college savings board chair resigns after parents' Annapolis protest of financial snafu
Joseph Dubsky, a freshman at the University of Maryland, College Park campus said he's concerned that without access to the state's college savings plan he might drop out of school. His father, Michael Dubsky, joined him for a rally in Annapolis, Maryland on January 19th, 2023. Editor's Note: Since this...
SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis
Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
umterps.com
Women's Lacrosse Tickets on Sale
Women's lacrosse tickets are on sale! Purchase here. All games will be played at SECU Stadium due to renovations at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. Purchase a pride pass and receive general admission to all men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse, wrestling and baseball home events for the low price of $49. You can purchase mezzanine season tickets for $60 here and single game tickets here.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
wmar2news
Maryland native Travis Pastrana trying out for the 65TH Daytona 500
Maryland native Travis Pastrana, known for attempting dare devil like stunts with anything involving motors and engines, is trying out for the Daytona 500. One of most famous stunts he attempted was jumping the Annapolis city dock A.K.A "Ego alley" with a speed boat flying under his car. This isn't his first rodeo with NASCAR, he raced in the Nascar Xfinitiy series back in 2013.
cstoredecisions.com
Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland
Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
Bay Net
Lawsuit Against State Trooper Involved In Peyton Ham’s Death Dismissed
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On April 13, 2021, Maryland State Trooper, Joseph Charles Azzari Jr., shot and killed Peyton Alexander Ham during an altercation with the 16-year-old, after Ham called 911 to report a suspicious man with a gun. On April 12, 2022, Kristee Ann Boyle filed a lawsuit against...
State settles with Columbia store owner, accused of violating Puppy Mills Act
A settlement has been reached between Maryland and a puppy retailer, accused of violating the state's “No More Puppy Mills Act” law.
umterps.com
Terps Continue Strong Performance In Classroom During Fall 2022 Semester
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - University of Maryland Athletics programs continued their strong performances in the classroom in the Fall 2022 semester. Maryland's student-athletes combined to record a 3.138 grade point average during the semester, the fourth semester in a row with a GPA of better than 3.0 and 11th time in 13 semesters with a better than 3.0 cumulative GPA.
