lawrencekstimes.com

Dot Nary: Eat a hot meal with friends in tribute to Ed Roberts (Column)

Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the Times? Great! Click here. Jan. 23 is...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

City to hold public feedback meeting on land development code assessment

A committee has assessed the document that regulates how land is used and what can be built where in Lawrence. Now, members want feedback from the public to know how well that assessment reflects needed changes. The city’s current land development code is based on a nearly quarter-century-old vision for...
WIBW

One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS

