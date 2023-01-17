Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters turn back smoke, fire at apartment building
Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a two-story apartment fire on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.
Fatal Topeka fire ruled as arson, victims identified
Authorities in Topeka have released the names of the victims of a fatal house fire on Friday, as well as arrested one on suspicion of murder and arson.
Restroom set on fire at Denny's on Front Street
Emergency crews were called early Friday morning to a fire at the Denny's restaurant on Front Street.
2 critically injured in shooting in 6600 block of Paseo
Two people were critically injured in a shooting Sunday in the 6600 block of Paseo, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
Overnight KCMO shooting leaves one in critical condition
One person is in critical condition after an overnight shooting early Sunday morning near 57th and Prospect Avenue.
Police respond to double shooting in south Kansas City
Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.
KMBC.com
School bus catches fire, burns completely, Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary fire broke out in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon. A school bus caught fire and was completely engulfed in flames near Wornall Road and Ward Parkway. No injuries have been reported to the driver and or any students who might have been on...
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
1 man dead in Thursday morning shooting in east Kansas City
One person died in a shooting on Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of E. 108th Terrace at around 10:38 a.m.
84-year-old woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Cass County crash
One woman sustained serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County, Missouri.
I-635 reopens in Northland after serious-injury crash Wednesday
A serious-injury crash involving two vehicles closed Interstate 635 in the Northland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Riverside Fire Department.
Construction work begins on US 69 Highway express lanes
With a few overnight lane closures, construction officially began this week on adding express toll lanes to U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park, Kansas.
Man charged in south Kansas City deadly shooting of 66-year-old
Prosecutors charged Donald Crowe with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 66-year-old Douglas Menser.
KCMO man shot 8 times managed to ID his killer before dying
A Kansas City, Missouri, man who suffered eight gunshot wounds managed to call police, identify the man who shot him and wait for police on the front porch of a house before his death.
lawrencekstimes.com
Dot Nary: Eat a hot meal with friends in tribute to Ed Roberts (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the Times? Great! Click here. Jan. 23 is...
Kansas state hospital worker sentenced for helping patient escape
Jamey Anderson, who helped a psychiatric patient escape from a state hospital earlier this year is sentenced for the crime.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
lawrencekstimes.com
City to hold public feedback meeting on land development code assessment
A committee has assessed the document that regulates how land is used and what can be built where in Lawrence. Now, members want feedback from the public to know how well that assessment reflects needed changes. The city’s current land development code is based on a nearly quarter-century-old vision for...
Suspect that spurred Kansas City AMBER Alert now facing charges
Markelv Avery, a 21-year-old Kansas City man that spurred an AMBER Alert this week, is now facing multiple felony charges.
WIBW
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
Comments / 0