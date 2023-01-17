The high school senior has reportedly narrowed his choices down to three. Bronny James has narrowed his college choices down to his top three, as Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reports the high school senior will choose between Ohio State, USC and Oregon. According to the report, James is expected to make a decision following Sierra Canyon’s season, which should end sometime in late February or early March.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO