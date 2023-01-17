ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
Us Weekly

Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech

Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
95.3 The Bear

Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
95.3 The Bear

Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone

Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
95.3 The Bear

‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed

Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday. Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.
JASPER, AL
95.3 The Bear

The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
AUSTIN, TX
95.3 The Bear

Hardy Bridges Genres With His ‘Meta,’ Self-Challenging New Album, ‘The Mockingbird & the Crow’

Hardy's album was finished. He'd written and recorded all the songs. He'd come up with the concept of a half country, half rock project — eight tracks of each genre — fleshed out the concept, turned it into his label and shot the artwork. The record even had a name, Michael Hardy, with the singer's first name symbolizing his country singer-songwriter side and his last name symbolizing his hard rock side.
95.3 The Bear

PICTURES: Dolly Parton Through the Years

Dolly Parton has been one of country music's most recognizable stars since her entree into the genre in the 1960s. By now, her story is one that is familiar to most country fans: The singer's East Tennessee upbringing wasn't an easy one, but she was able to begin her career on radio shows at a young age and make it to Nashville to pursue a music career when she was 18.
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

