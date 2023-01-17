Read full article on original website
Shay Mooney Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Hannah: ‘Grateful Doesn’t Begin to Cover It’
The Dan + Shay star shared the news of the birth of his third son on Friday (Jan. 20). Abram Shay Mooney made his arrival on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Mooney shared a video of himself cradling his son and enjoying some skin-to-skin time in the hospital. "Grateful doesn't begin to cover it," the proud father writes.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Lisa Marie Presley Is Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, ET can confirm. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover
Why Dolly Parton Keeps Saying No to ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ [Exclusive]
Dolly Parton's done it all, from hit country songs to movie roles to her own line of Duncan Hines box mixes — so being a judge on American Idol or a coach on The Voice would be a natural fit, right? Well, not exactly. "I get asked every season...
Chris Young Album Update: It’s Almost Ready — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]
Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone
Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed
Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday. Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.
The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True
Country Rocker Matt Jordan Lets His Inner Eric Church Out on ‘Love Was Enough’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Matt Jordan is happily married to wife Jenna, and the couple have been blessed over the years with three children. However, the St. Louis native can still remember a day when life looked awfully different from the blessed life he lives today. “I have no complaints,” Jordan tells Taste of...
Hardy Invites Morgan Wallen for Reminiscent ‘Red’ From New Album [Listen]
Hardy released his long-awaited sophomore album, The Mockingbird and the Crow, on Friday (Jan. 20), and he teams up with his longtime friend, tour partner and collaborator Morgan Wallen on the album's second track, "Red." The song was written by Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Jacob Rice, and it...
Hardy Bridges Genres With His ‘Meta,’ Self-Challenging New Album, ‘The Mockingbird & the Crow’
Hardy's album was finished. He'd written and recorded all the songs. He'd come up with the concept of a half country, half rock project — eight tracks of each genre — fleshed out the concept, turned it into his label and shot the artwork. The record even had a name, Michael Hardy, with the singer's first name symbolizing his country singer-songwriter side and his last name symbolizing his hard rock side.
Look Out, Mexico! Luke Bryan’s Mama Has Arrived for Crash My Playa
The party has started: LeClaire Bryan has arrived! Luke Bryan's mama has made it to Cancun, Mexico, ahead of her son's annual Crash My Playa event. And, she arrived in style ... sort of. The Bryan matriarch posted about her grand arrival, and in the hilarious video we see her...
Dolly Parton’s Rock Album Will Feature Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Brandi Carlile + More
Dolly Parton's first full album foray into the rock world will feature guest appearances from some of music's biggest names. During a recent appearance on the daytime talk show The View, Parton revealed that she recruited an all-star list of collaborators for her upcoming album, fittingly titled Rock Star. The...
Morgan Wallen Teases Humbling New Song, ‘I Wrote the Book’ [Listen]
Morgan Wallen is back with another musical sample on social media. In what's become the norm for the Tennessee native, he's giving fans a taste of what's coming down the pike with a song called "I Wrote the Book." Wallen begins by listing some things he knows a bit about...
‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Responds to Kelsea Ballerini Dating Rumors
Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes garnered some attention after they were spotted at the College Football Playoff National Championship game between TCU and Georgia earlier this month. A photo shared by Stokes on his official Instagram account shows him cozying up to the country star to watch...
PICTURES: Dolly Parton Through the Years
Dolly Parton has been one of country music's most recognizable stars since her entree into the genre in the 1960s. By now, her story is one that is familiar to most country fans: The singer's East Tennessee upbringing wasn't an easy one, but she was able to begin her career on radio shows at a young age and make it to Nashville to pursue a music career when she was 18.
