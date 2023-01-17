Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
VAAFM: Governor Scott proposes major investments in agriculture
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Governor Phil Scott proposed ground-breaking investments in food and farming in his budget address on Friday, January 20th. The Governor’s budget leverages innovative investments and programs to grow Vermont’s food, farm, and forest economy. “This budget is thoughtful, deliberate, disciplined, and...
vermontbiz.com
Response to Governor Scott's budget address
Vermont Business Magazine In response to Governor Scott’s $8.4 billion 2024 Budget Address, which he delivered today at the State House, several advocates and elected officials weighed in, some in favor, some opposed, some with mixed feelings. Lieutenant Governor Zuckerman Statement. Montpelier: On Friday, in response to Governor Phil...
vermontbiz.com
Legislative leaders oppose plan to move retirees insurance into Medicare Advantage plans
Vermont Business Magazine Today Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Baruth and Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski issued the following statement:. “We are deeply concerned about the Administration’s stated intention to move Medicare-eligible state retirees from the State of Vermont’s insurance plan into Medicare Advantage plans without the support of state retirees. We are particularly concerned about the potential legal, financial and health implications and believe this shift undermines collective bargaining rights.
vermontbiz.com
Leonine: Scott's $8.4B budget, RAND childcare funding report, tax revenues
Leonine Public Affairs The third week of the 2023 legislative session was all about the state budget. The week started with the January meeting of the Emergency Board (E-Board), which consists of the governor and the chairs of the Appropriations and Ways and Means committees in the House and the Appropriations and Finance committees in the Senate. The E-Board approves the official state revenue forecast, on which the state budget is built.
Comments / 0