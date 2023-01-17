Leonine Public Affairs The third week of the 2023 legislative session was all about the state budget. The week started with the January meeting of the Emergency Board (E-Board), which consists of the governor and the chairs of the Appropriations and Ways and Means committees in the House and the Appropriations and Finance committees in the Senate. The E-Board approves the official state revenue forecast, on which the state budget is built.

