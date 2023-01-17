ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Buckle up! Wild temperature swings coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hop on the weather roller coaster and keep your entire wardrobe on standby!. After a cool and cloudy Saturday, a quick warmup return Sunday. The ups and downs in the temperature department are expected to continue for the week ahead. [TRENDING: Orlando police ask for help...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Gray and cooler with rain chances returning to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Overcast skies will be around for most of Saturday with rain chances increasing for the afternoon. The highest rain chances will focus themselves north of Orlando. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in death of Orange County mother, sheriff’s office says | Why are some...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida Smash Beer Festival makes its way to Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. – If you’re looking for a smashing, good time look no further. The Florida Smash Beer Festival is making its way to Longwood, for an unforgettable day of sunshine, music and beer. The beer festival will take place at Reiter Park on Saturday, Jan. 28. [TRENDING:...
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

By the numbers: Here are Florida’s 10 most popular specialty plates

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida motorists had more than 1.99 million specialty license plates as of last week. Florida drivers also request specialty plates each year, however, some people’s vanity plate requests are questionable at best, at worst they are truly vulgar. In those cases, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles steps in and denies the request.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Women changing the face of Central Florida law enforcement

ORLANDO, Fla. – When you or your family calls police for help, chances are the officers who arrive are going to be men. Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida told News 6 they have been working for years to recruit more women, but many said it has been a challenge.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Orlando nonprofit provides free food to local veterans each month

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida nonprofit agency is serving those who served by providing a free food giveaway each month. Army veteran Michael Nadile and his wife, Maria, stood alongside a couple hundred veterans to receive fresh produce, meat and snacks at Soliders’ Angels food giveaway in Orlando on Friday.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms at Orange County mobile home park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There were many thankful residents Saturday morning at Deerwood, a mobile home park in east Orange County. Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Florida went door to door making sure everyone had a working smoke alarm. They helped install the free alarms and also educated residents about the importance of having an escape plan.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Vonda H. Morris from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange was named Volusia County Schools’ 2024 Teacher of the Year, according to a press release. Volusia County Schools said Morris was selected from 69 nominees from schools across the county and was one...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Fire damages Leesburg home, officials say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A fire damaged a home in Leesburg on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Leesburg Fire Rescue. Fire officials said they responded to a home on Dixie Avenue in Lake County in reference to a working fire. A photo posted on Facebook shows flames...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

EPCOT parking lots get new names, signage

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The historical changes happening at EPCOT are now moving beyond the theme park. On Friday, Walt Disney World revealed that EPCOT’s parking lot will be divided in twain with two new character-themed parking lots. [TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida?...
BAY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Orlando police locate missing 11-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orlando Police Department announced Sunday that 11-year-old Amarie Padovani de Aza had been located “safe and sound” late Saturday, according to a statement provided to News 6. ORIGINAL: The Orlando Police Department announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy