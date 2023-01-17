Read full article on original website
Buckle up! Wild temperature swings coming to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hop on the weather roller coaster and keep your entire wardrobe on standby!. After a cool and cloudy Saturday, a quick warmup return Sunday. The ups and downs in the temperature department are expected to continue for the week ahead. [TRENDING: Orlando police ask for help...
Does alligator meat taste good? Here’s where you can buy it in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Alligators may look cute and cuddly, sure. But did you know that they can also make for a healthy, tasty treat?. According to the Florida Bureau of Seafood, gator is a lean meat, low in fat and cholesterol but high in protein, making it ideal for many low-carb diets.
Gray and cooler with rain chances returning to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Overcast skies will be around for most of Saturday with rain chances increasing for the afternoon. The highest rain chances will focus themselves north of Orlando. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in death of Orange County mother, sheriff’s office says | Why are some...
‘Our children are at stake:’ Teacher shortage in Florida among worst in the nation
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s public schools continue to deal with a shortage of teachers. Vacancies have doubled in the Sunshine State over the last two years, and it’s estimated more than 100,000 students do not have a full-time teacher. [TRENDING: Here is every vanity plate banned from...
Florida Smash Beer Festival makes its way to Longwood
LONGWOOD, Fla. – If you’re looking for a smashing, good time look no further. The Florida Smash Beer Festival is making its way to Longwood, for an unforgettable day of sunshine, music and beer. The beer festival will take place at Reiter Park on Saturday, Jan. 28. [TRENDING:...
By the numbers: Here are Florida’s 10 most popular specialty plates
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida motorists had more than 1.99 million specialty license plates as of last week. Florida drivers also request specialty plates each year, however, some people’s vanity plate requests are questionable at best, at worst they are truly vulgar. In those cases, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles steps in and denies the request.
Women changing the face of Central Florida law enforcement
ORLANDO, Fla. – When you or your family calls police for help, chances are the officers who arrive are going to be men. Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida told News 6 they have been working for years to recruit more women, but many said it has been a challenge.
Florida officials explain why African American studies course violates state law
On Friday, the Florida Department of Education released a statement that it was rejecting the coursework for a new advanced placement class still in its pilot phase. The state education board cites six topics in the syllabus, including coursework on the reparations movement, black queer studies and movement for black lives.
Daytona Beach leaders proposed changes could impact Bike Week, Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Big changes could be coming to Bike Week and Biketoberfest. Daytona Beach city leaders are looking to change what businesses can be in town during the events and where the events are held. Main Street is quiet this time of year but come March and...
Orlando nonprofit provides free food to local veterans each month
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida nonprofit agency is serving those who served by providing a free food giveaway each month. Army veteran Michael Nadile and his wife, Maria, stood alongside a couple hundred veterans to receive fresh produce, meat and snacks at Soliders’ Angels food giveaway in Orlando on Friday.
Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms at Orange County mobile home park
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There were many thankful residents Saturday morning at Deerwood, a mobile home park in east Orange County. Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Florida went door to door making sure everyone had a working smoke alarm. They helped install the free alarms and also educated residents about the importance of having an escape plan.
Volusia County announces 2024 Teacher of the Year
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Vonda H. Morris from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange was named Volusia County Schools’ 2024 Teacher of the Year, according to a press release. Volusia County Schools said Morris was selected from 69 nominees from schools across the county and was one...
$30 million beach renourishment project begins in Brevard County after hurricanes
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – From a beach access 6 miles north of Sebastian Inlet, News 6 watched Brevard County’s largest beach renourishment project in two decades being put into action. Truck drivers brought the sand to the Floridana Beach community, and an excavator took that sand and loaded...
Fire damages Leesburg home, officials say
LEESBURG, Fla. – A fire damaged a home in Leesburg on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Leesburg Fire Rescue. Fire officials said they responded to a home on Dixie Avenue in Lake County in reference to a working fire. A photo posted on Facebook shows flames...
Wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at hospital in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said. Police on Saturday responded to AdventHealth Daytona Beach around 11:35 a.m. after a “female shot...
EPCOT parking lots get new names, signage
BAY LAKE, Fla. – The historical changes happening at EPCOT are now moving beyond the theme park. On Friday, Walt Disney World revealed that EPCOT’s parking lot will be divided in twain with two new character-themed parking lots. [TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida?...
No bond for woman accused of fatally shooting terminally ill husband at hospital, Volusia judge says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband Saturday at AdventHealth Daytona Beach — in what police said resulted from a murder-suicide agreement — made her first appearance in Volusia County court Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, faces charges of premeditated...
Orlando police locate missing 11-year-old girl
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orlando Police Department announced Sunday that 11-year-old Amarie Padovani de Aza had been located “safe and sound” late Saturday, according to a statement provided to News 6. ORIGINAL: The Orlando Police Department announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing...
Orlando woman dies after rear-end crash with SUV on State Road 429 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando woman died after a car she was in — which was stopped on State Road 429, blocking an outside lane — was struck from behind by an SUV late Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred southbound...
Man dead after shooting involving deputies near Clermont, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man has died after a well-being check near a Clermont home ended in a shooting involving deputies on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. This unfolded after deputies said they responded to the 9200 block of Pine Island Road for a well-being check. [TRENDING:...
