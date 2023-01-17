Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) where we have detected an approximate $1.4 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 1.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 697,405,272 to 707,666,195). Among the largest underlying components of VTV, in trading today Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) is off about 0.7%, Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) is up about 0.5%, and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is up by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VTV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VTV, versus its 200 day moving average:

19 HOURS AGO