These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Jim Cramer Likes These 5 ‘Reasonably' Valued Stocks in the S&P 500
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marathon Digital: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday after U.S. December inflation fell in line with expectations. The consumer price index rose 6.5% in December, down from 7.1% in November, according to data from the Labor Department. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 5.7% in December, in line with average economist estimates. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Dow Rises 200 Points; Nasdaq Up Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.61% to 33,245.17 while the NASDAQ rose 2.14% to 11,084.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.24% to 3,947.25. Check This Out: Insiders Selling Delta Air Lines...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
U.S. stocks rise, with Nasdaq up sharply as Netflix, Alphabet lift tech gains
U.S. stocks moved higher Friday afternoon, with the technology sector helping to alleviate some of the week’s losses incurred on worries about slowing economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an early decline to rise 112 points, or 0.3%, to almost 33,157. The S&P 500 was up 36...
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%
One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
Tech Stocks Get Netflix Boost Amid Jittery Wider Market On Friday, Dow Stares At 4th Straight Loss
U.S. stocks look set for a positive start on Friday, reversing course from the sell-off seen in the past three sessions. What Happened: Traders may have to contend with Fed speeches and housing market data, which could provide direction to the market. On Thursday, the averages came under pressure from...
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. The Dow Jones index snapped the four-session winning streak as investors weighed the recent earnings results. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after the bank reported downbeat earnings...
VTV, CSCO, LMT, IBM: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) where we have detected an approximate $1.4 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 1.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 697,405,272 to 707,666,195). Among the largest underlying components of VTV, in trading today Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) is off about 0.7%, Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) is up about 0.5%, and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is up by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VTV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VTV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks
U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
US Stocks Flat Ahead Of Data Deluge — But Analyst Says Investors May Be In For A Surprise As Earnings Pessimism Overdone
U.S. stocks may get off to a nervous start on Wednesday, as apprehensions concerning fourth-quarter earnings and the state of the economy continue to weigh down. Tuesday, the major averages closed mixed, as traders factored in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s GS disappointing earnings and the bleak business activity reading for the New York region.
2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2023
The Nasdaq-100 index started 2023 on a positive note with gains of more than 5% as of this writing. And there are chances that it could have a better year following a big slide in 2022 that saw the index lose a third of its value amid surging inflation that led the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VTI, JPM, PG, BAC
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (Symbol: VTI) where we have detected an approximate $2.5 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 1,352,559,537 to 1,365,177,366). Among the largest underlying components of VTI, in trading today JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) is up about 0.4%, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) is off about 0.6%, and Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) is up by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VTI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VTI, versus its 200 day moving average:
VDE, MPC, OXY, PSX: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) where we have detected an approximate $275.3 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.1% decrease week over week (from 71,218,886 to 68,993,898). Among the largest underlying components of VDE, in trading today Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) is up about 1.2%, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) is up about 1.1%, and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) is up by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VDE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VDE, versus its 200 day moving average:
