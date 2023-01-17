Read full article on original website
Circling New Opportunities
With the rise of technology that enables corn ethanol plants to improve the fiber and protein content of their distillers coproducts, the ethanol industry is looking for outlets for these higher-value outputs. Two industries that have been emerging as premier destinations for these enhanced coproducts are the pet food and aquaculture markets.
Top Ethanol Markets Remain Dependable
Ethanol exports for marketing year (MY) 2021/22 totaled 1.45 billion gallons, marking the third largest MY on record, and 230 million gallons above 2020/21’s numbers. This 1.45 billion gallons is valued at $4 billion, and its production required the use of the equivalent of 515 million bushels of corn.
EPA: 2022 RFS RIN generation reaches 21.27 billion
The U.S. EPA on Jan. 19 released data showing nearly 1.89 billion renewable identification numbers (RINs) were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard in December, down from 2.02 billion generated in December 2021. Total RIN generation for 2022 reached nearly 21.27 billion, up from 19.93 billion generated in 2021. Nearly...
EPA: 10 new SRE petitions filed, 22 SRE petitions now pending
The U.S. EPA on Jan. 19 released data showing that 10 new small refinery exemption (SRE) petitions have been filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard over the past month. A total of 22 SRE petitions are now pending, including two that were previously declared a as ineligible. The 10 newly...
EIA: Ethanol production up 7%, stocks down 2%
U.S. fuel ethanol production was up nearly 7 percent the week ending Jan. 13, surpassing 1 million barrels per day of production for the first time in a month, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Jan. 19. Stocks of fuel ethanol were down nearly 2 percent.
A Lot On The Lines
While the threat of a nationwide rail strike—for now—is no longer imminent, a protracted brush with that the possibility in late 2022 threatened to leave the U.S. ethanol industry stuck in its tracks. According to the Association of American Railroads, roughly 70 percent of all ethanol produced in the U.S. is shipped via rail from production facilities—mostly in the Corn Belt—to larger transload sites, blending locations or refineries. Each of the seven Class I railroads, big names like Burlington Northern Santa Fe and Union Pacific, move ethanol, but even the short-line and regional railroads play a significant part in moving the biofuel by rail. The AAR states that roughly 20 percent of ethanol originates from the rural, short lines across the heart of ethanol country.
