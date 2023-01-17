ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia City, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
focushillsboro.com

A Prohibition On Gay Pride And Other Displays Is Lifted By The Oregon School Board

After reaching a deal with a teachers’ union in court, an Oregon school district quietly lifted its prohibition on teachers wearing Black Lives Matter or LGBT pride pins. A town of only 25,000 people in the heart of Oregon’s wine country, Newberg, Ore., has found itself at the center of a national debate between liberals and conservatives over public education. Twenty-five miles (forty kilometers) to the southwest of Portland is where you’ll find Newberg.
NEWBERG, OR
focushillsboro.com

Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon

Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Work On The New University Of Oregon Campus In Portland Is Progressing

New University Of Oregon Campus: Oregon is still hard at work getting its new Portland campus ready for students, faculty, and cutting-edge classrooms. UO’s Site Planning & Facilities Management group has spent months evaluating the new northeast Portland property, the former Concordia University campus in Portland that UO bought in June for $60.5 million.
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

This Week, J. Crew Store Will Be Closing Another Location In Oregon

J. Crew Store: Before the month of January is up, Pioneer Place will be short one of its long-term residents. J. Crew has just made the announcement that it would shortly be closing its doors in Portland. J. Crew informed its customers through email that on January 22 the Pioneer...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy