FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WVNews
Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
WVNews
Cultural Foundation of Harrison County (West Virginia) awards annual grant awards
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a dozen community organizations received Community Arts Project grants from the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County for future programming. The 16 grantees were announced during the organization's annual meeting Sunday at Waldomore in Clarksburg. It was the first in-person grant presentation since...
WVNews
Marriage license
The following marriage license was recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — James Lonnie Paugh, 47, Clarksburg, and Heather Dawn Mauller, 41, Clarksburg.
WVNews
Jalisa Lashae Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Defendants from Clarksburg and Weston received prison terms in…
WVNews
Athlete of the week Cayden Gheen propels Marauders past Wellston
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Each week, the River Cities Tribune wants to recognize a local athlete for superior performance on the field, track, course or court. This week, the honor goes to Cayden Gheen of Meigs boys basketball.
WVNews
Property transfers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Linda M. Thomas to John E. Stogran and Susan A. Stogran, parcel in Simpson-Bridgeport District, $76,500.
WVNews
A Taste of Home: Wheeling's Coleman's, Miklas to ship products across U.S.
WHEELING — Coleman’s Fish Market and Miklas Meat Market lovers who live across the country will soon be able to get a “taste of home” when the restaurant starts shipping its products. Jodi Carder, daughter of market owner Joe Coleman, said the company is testing packing...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Sunday
The West Milford Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., West Milford Community Center. Jeff Barnhart, president: 304-745-6046.
WVNews
White Falcons take down Eastern boys
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — The home team was in full control of this one. The Wahama boys basketball team defeated the Eastern Eagles at home by a score of 77-37 Saturday evening.
