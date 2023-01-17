ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia

WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Marriage license

The following marriage license was recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — James Lonnie Paugh, 47, Clarksburg, and Heather Dawn Mauller, 41, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Linda M. Thomas to John E. Stogran and Susan A. Stogran, parcel in Simpson-Bridgeport District, $76,500.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

White Falcons take down Eastern boys

MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — The home team was in full control of this one. The Wahama boys basketball team defeated the Eastern Eagles at home by a score of 77-37 Saturday evening.
MASON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy