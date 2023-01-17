Read full article on original website
Reputation Launches Integration With Apple Business Connect
Business Connect API allows Reputation customers to make updates to business information in the Apple ecosystem. Reputation, a global leader in reputation experience management, announced an integration with Apple Business Connect, a new, free tool that allows businesses of all sizes to claim their location place cards and customise the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri and other apps. Reputation will have the ability to deliver accurate, up-to-date information at scale, allowing Reputation customers the ability to seamlessly engage with Apple users.
Cognigy Launches Generative AI Sol
The adoption of Generative AI will help to further transform enterprise customer service and contact centres. Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, announced that its platform, Cognigy.AI, will be enhanced with Generative AI, or Large Language Models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-3, to augment Conversational AI deployments. The adoption of Generative AI will help to further transform enterprise customer service and contact centres by creating advanced conversational experiences and driving efficiency.
Dialpad Announces Innovations To Its Open App Ecosystem
New integrations with essential business applications bring work into a single workspace to increase employee efficiency and customer satisfaction. Dialpad, Inc., the AI-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform, announced innovations to its open app ecosystem that allow customers to easily integrate their apps and workflows into one workspace to drive productivity, improve their customer and employee experiences, and customise workflows for better communication and collaboration.
First Insight Launches New Price Optimization Software
The new software provides an immediate competitive advantage to retailers and brands grappling with 2023’s challenging economic environment. First Insight announced that it has launched new price optimisation software that will support retailers and brands with one of the greatest challenges they face in today’s economic environment. In...
Horizon Media’s Night Market Launches Neon
Designed to increase advertisers’ revenue, the proprietary platform advances the integration of retail into the overall media funnel. As advertisers shift a significant portion of their digital media investments to retail media networks and marketplaces, they often lack the IP necessary to make proper investment decisions to increase revenue. Driving technology innovation to address this industry need, Night Market – Horizon Media’s eCommerce company – is launching Neon, a proprietary AI platform designed to increase advertisers’ revenue by 20+% when planning and buying retail media to achieve their maximum revenue outcomes. Neon starts with the sale in mind using automated predictive analytics to make investment decisions across retailers.
BUXOM Cosmetics Launches First Metaverse Experience With Publicis Sapient
Users will be able to unlock unique monthly rewards, virtually try on newly launched BUXOM products leveraging an AR Filter, and more. BUXOM Cosmetics has teamed up with Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, to launch BUXOM PlumpVerse in the virtual world of Decentraland. BUXOM Cosmetics, known for their #1 lip-plumping Lip Gloss, takes gamification in the metaverse to the next level with a gamified experience for users that spans six months.
Really Simple Systems Collaborates With Rareloop
Global CRM software provider, Really Simple Systems, has announced a joint project with software development agency, Rareloop, to build a mobile app. Leading cloud software vendor, Really Simple Systems has announced that it has appointed the acclaimed software development agency, Rareloop, to collaborate on developing a CRM mobile app. The...
$40k a post within three months of fame: Welcome to the world of the influencer, the most sought-after career which can ‘vanish overnight’
Being a YouTuber or influencer like Tik Tok star Addison Rae is the "dream job" for American teams - but it's a grueling road to success. Press trips, glitzy parties, free products and massive fees. It’s no wonder a career in social media is now the dream job for the majority of American teens. Yet in between the highlights are some very real-world concerns: longevity, ethics and authenticity.
Qualtrics Reveals Full Agenda for X4
Everyone from program managers to CEOs will be inspired to win on experience and learn practical ways to help their organisations create more human connections with customers and employees. Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced the full agenda for X4™: The Experience Management Summit....
Tentsile Elevates With iPaaS
Tent brand Tentsile has enhanced customer experience and order fulfilment by harnessing its complex technology stack using an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) The company’s growth surged during the pandemic but having an increasing number of apps to sync to enhance customer experience put its tech infrastructure under pressure to deliver.
Authenticx Announces $20M In Series B Funding
The conversational intelligence company receives funding following a year of 100% growth in customers and ARR. Authenticx, the new standard in healthcare for listening to customer voices at scale, nnounced $20M in Series B funding led by Blue Heron Capital with participation from Beringea, Indiana Next Level Fund/50 South Capital Advisors, High Alpha, Mutual Capital Partners, Signal Peak Ventures, Allos Ventures, Elevate Ventures and M25.
OneView Commerce And Anker Deliver Modern Self-Checkout
Ready-to-deploy self-checkout combines industry-leading SaaS point-of-sale software with a robust, efficient hardware footprint to improve the customer experience. OneView Commerce, the leader in unified commerce SaaS store solutions for omnichannel retailers, and Anker Kassensysteme GmbH, a leader in transformational point-of-sale hardware, announced the availability of their ready-to-deploy self-checkout solution. With...
