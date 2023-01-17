ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

theadvocate.com

Homicide investigation underway in Lafayette

The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a homicide, according to a statement from the department. LPD said that around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Railroad Street in reference to shots fired. After responding to the scene, officers located one victim with multiple...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say

Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man killed in double shooting on Scenic Highway identified by Baton Rouge police

A man killed in Friday's double shooting on Scenic Highway has been identified, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex on Scenic Highway shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found George Hankton, 19, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

12 people shot at Baton Rouge night club Sunday morning, police say

Twelve people were shot inside a lounge on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning and were brought to the hospital, officials said. The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue near College Drive around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman. Greater Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eunice News

Shooting scene in Opelousas

St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
OPELOUSAS, LA
klax-tv.com

Fatal Shooting, suspect unknown

Alexandria, LA (01/20/2023) Alexandria Police Detectives are trying to identify an unknown suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred early this morning, January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

5-year-old boy fatally shot in Jennings home

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police. Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. The gunshot was not...
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street

Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two teen boys injured in shooting at Moss Street business in Lafayette

Two teens were injured in a shooting at a Moss Street business on Wednesday night, the Lafayette Police Department said. The teens, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, were standing in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street when a verbal altercation ensued between the boys and the occupants of an unknown vehicle. One of the occupants shot in the direction of the teens, striking them both before the vehicle fled the area, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Opelousas woman arrested after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish Sheriff detectives have arrested a woman after her child died from an alleged fentanyl overdose. According to Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux, Kandice Charles, 31 called police and medics to her home in July 2022 regarding an unresponsive toddler. On arrival, he said, the child was transported to a […]
OPELOUSAS, LA

