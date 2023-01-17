Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sunday Morning Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Police Investigating
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette has left one victim dead and police searching for a suspect. Just before noon on Sunday, shots rang out in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lafayette, and the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene. When they got there, officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
theadvocate.com
Homicide investigation underway in Lafayette
The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a homicide, according to a statement from the department. LPD said that around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Railroad Street in reference to shots fired. After responding to the scene, officers located one victim with multiple...
theadvocate.com
At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
brproud.com
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
theadvocate.com
Man killed in double shooting on Scenic Highway identified by Baton Rouge police
A man killed in Friday's double shooting on Scenic Highway has been identified, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex on Scenic Highway shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found George Hankton, 19, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
cenlanow.com
5-year-old in Jennings was shot by 6-year-old, 2 caretakers under arrest
JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Police say a 5-year-old killed in their home in Jennings was shot in the chest by a 6-year-old playing with an unattended gun. The victim, Adaun Gaines, was one of five children, ranging in age from 3-6 years old, who were left alone with a gun in the house.
theadvocate.com
12 people shot at Baton Rouge night club Sunday morning, police say
Twelve people were shot inside a lounge on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning and were brought to the hospital, officials said. The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue near College Drive around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman. Greater Baton Rouge...
Eunice News
Shooting scene in Opelousas
St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
klax-tv.com
Fatal Shooting, suspect unknown
Alexandria, LA (01/20/2023) Alexandria Police Detectives are trying to identify an unknown suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred early this morning, January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: 5-year-old fatally shot by 6-year-old cousin while with babysitter
A 5-year-old Jennings boy was fatally shot Thursday by a 6-year-old boy with a stolen handgun found inside a home. Police Chief Danny Semmes said police were called around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a child being shot at a residence in the 600 block of Gallup Street. When officers...
KPLC TV
5-year-old boy fatally shot in Jennings home
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police. Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. The gunshot was not...
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street
Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
New Iberia woman arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Terrebonne Parish
A New Iberia woman was one of two people arrested after a drive-by shooting incident in Houma Thursday night.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas mother arrested on negligent homicide after toddler’s death from fentanyl overdose
An Opelousas mother has been arrested on a negligent homicide charge six months after her toddler’s death, following confirmation from investigators the child died of a fentanyl overdose, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said. On July 14, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office’s juvenile detectives were contacted after...
theadvocate.com
Two teen boys injured in shooting at Moss Street business in Lafayette
Two teens were injured in a shooting at a Moss Street business on Wednesday night, the Lafayette Police Department said. The teens, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, were standing in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street when a verbal altercation ensued between the boys and the occupants of an unknown vehicle. One of the occupants shot in the direction of the teens, striking them both before the vehicle fled the area, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Teenager shot in Crowley
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Acadia Crime Stoppers or Crowley Police
Opelousas woman arrested after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish Sheriff detectives have arrested a woman after her child died from an alleged fentanyl overdose. According to Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux, Kandice Charles, 31 called police and medics to her home in July 2022 regarding an unresponsive toddler. On arrival, he said, the child was transported to a […]
theadvocate.com
Teen accused of Baton Rouge armed robberies was on the run from group home, officials say
One of the teens accused of using flashing lights to pull people over and rob them at gunpoint was on the run from a Shreveport group home, while another was under parole supervision, Office of Juvenile Justice officials said. Last week Baton Rouge police detectives arrested three 17-year-olds and an...
