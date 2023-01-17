Read full article on original website
South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
Lady night hawks finally get their flowers & rings
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The state runner ups and 2022 Sun conference champs, Thomas University women’s flag football team got their flowers and well deserved rings. Lady nighthawks head coach Chelsea Parmer was thrilled for the team. “It’s super exciting, I’m really excited for the girls to have this...
Comedy tour coming to Albany Municipal Center
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Comedian, actor and rapper Karlous Miller will be performing at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Sept. 30, 2023 as part of his “At the End of the Day” tour. Miller is a veteran cast member on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out with Nick Cannon” and...
Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at dusk
How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers, along with money for many other departments.
Limited space at Tifton shelter brings some challenges
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homeless shelters across Southwest Georgia are filling up at a rapid rate due to high demands for the need of space. House of Hope is a homeless shelter in Tifton that caters to the needs of both women and children. Christy Day, shelter executive director, said the shelter often faces challenges due to the need for space at its facilities.
Briefly dry before weekend rain
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning fog gave way to isolated showers Wednesday afternoon. The opportunity for additional rain is low however a passing shower or two is possible this evening. Overnight a cold front slide east pushing a line of showers and thunderstorms into #SGA Thursday morning. Not all-day rain and severe storms are not expected. Gradual clearing and breezy through the afternoon with mild mid-upper 70s.
Albany leaders continue Operation Clean Sweep at a new spot in the city
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Albany are continuing with operation Clean Sweep, this time in Ward 4. City leaders say they are slowly but surely seeing improvements when it comes to Albany’s littering problem. On Thursday, City Commissioner Chad Warbington was in his own ward. “We’ve got a...
The Lowndes County Bird Supper bridges the gap between residents and state legislators
The man was found shot and left in a ditch on Midway Road. The sheriff's office said the man was found shot and left in a ditch on Midway Road.
Weekend rain with possible strong-severe storms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fantastic Friday with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool mid 60s. Tonight Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 40s. Saturday overcast with light rain becoming scattered through the afternoon. A plume of moisture filters into SGA Saturday evening bringing widespread and periods of heavy rain through Sunday. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″+ expected through the weekend. Area creeks and rivers are projected to rise therefore keep a watchful eye to rising water.
Widespread rain over the weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain ended early afternoon across #SGA. Gradual clearing is underway as a cold front slide east this evening. Tonight, not as mild as temperatures drop into the 40s. A fantastic Friday is on tap with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool mid 60s. Clouds quickly return...
Tifton roadwork continues for three city roadways
The road resurfacing project continues in Tifton this week. Roadwork this week will continue on 24th Street, Love Avenue and 26th Street. City officials thank the community for their patience.
Death investigation underway in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Lane and found a man dead, according to APD. Police said the investigation is ongoing. This is a...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
Lawsuit alleges Camilla councilmen don't live within city limits. Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing juvenile
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Nadia Anderson was last seen in the area of Lovers Lane Road in Lee County on Friday, around 8:30 p.m. Anderson is believed to be in the Albany area, and maybe with an adult man named Jermaine or a woman named Jasmine.
APD asking for help finding robbery suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a robbery suspect. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in connection to a robbery by intimidation incident. The robbery incident happened at Dixie Food Mart on E Broad Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to...
NWS: Two tornadoes hit Wilcox County, damage in Crisp and Dooly Co. result of 80 mph winds
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The total number of tornadoes in north and Middle Georgia from January 12, 2023, is up to 12 and now includes two in Wilcox County. The National Weather Service says their latest analysis shows two confirmed tornadoes in northeast Wilcox County. The first tornado touched...
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
How Gov. Kemp’s recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp’s new budget proposal for this year and 2024 places education as one of its top priorities. Educators hope the money will help Georgia students to get back on track. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers along with money...
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
