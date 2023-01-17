ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing

By Jacob Burbrink
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsiWT_0kHYANiX00

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday.

The Anderson Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of Fulton Street shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the man and applied a tourniquet before transporting him to an Indianapolis hospital.

The man told police that he was involved in an altercation with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough. During the dispute, police say the man told them that McCullough stabbed him before fleeing.

Patrol officers were able to locate McCullough, who police said refused to cooperate with detectives. She was taken to the Madison County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing as of the time of this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Man shot, killed on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who had been shot was found dead in the street on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to investigate a shooting just before 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street. They arrived to find the man dead in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Richmond man arrested after standoff, home invasion

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police arrested a Richmond man after a home invasion and SWAT situation last week. Officers were called just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 due to a man trying to break into a home on N. 16th Street. Police said the man made it inside, but officers were able to get […]
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive. The Wysong Drive shooting took […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy woman missing was found safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street. Banks is a 24-year-old black woman that stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Whitestown Metro Police Dept. investigating fatal car crash

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Dept. is investigating a fatal a one-car. The driver, Edwin Ramirez of Lafayette, died at the scene. The crash occurred at approximately 3:28 a.m. Jan. 22 on Interstate 865 westbound at the I-65 northbound split. The roadway was shut down until 6 a.m. as crash investigators and paramedics responded to the scene.
WHITESTOWN, IN
FOX59

Rape charges filed against Muncie man in case involving 16-year-old

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was formally charged with the rape of a 16-year-old on Friday, Jan. 20. According to court documents, police responded to Ball Memorial Hospital on January 14 to complete a rape report on a 16-year-old girl. The girl had told a trusted adult she had been sleeping in her room […]
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 men killed, 1 seriously injured in south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were killed in a serious crash after police said a driver ran a red light Sunday evening on Indy’s south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.” Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
FRANKFORT, IN
WIBC.com

Indiana Woman Sentenced to 100 Years for Fatal 2020 Stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS— Kristen Wolf, a former corrections officer, was sentenced to 100 years in prison on Friday for the May 11, 2020 stabbing deaths of two people and the attempted murder of a third person at an Indianapolis apartment complex. Wolf pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder, and attempted battery as part of a plea agreement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man convicted of murder in April 2020 motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, jurors convicted a man in connection with an April 2020 shooting that killed one person and left another seriously injured. The jury found Dwayne Pope guilty of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of April […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

56K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy