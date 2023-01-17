Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday.

The Anderson Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of Fulton Street shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the man and applied a tourniquet before transporting him to an Indianapolis hospital.

The man told police that he was involved in an altercation with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough. During the dispute, police say the man told them that McCullough stabbed him before fleeing.

Patrol officers were able to locate McCullough, who police said refused to cooperate with detectives. She was taken to the Madison County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing as of the time of this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.