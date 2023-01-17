ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

9NEWS

Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 20-22

COLORADO, USA — The best 16 days in January come to an end this weekend as the National Western Stock Show in Denver wraps up its 117th edition. The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest moves to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend, the Super Duper Garage Sale returns in Longmont, and the Denver Nuggets play two games at home. The Ouray Ice Festival and Pagosa Springs Winterfest are back and celebrating the chilly season in southwest Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

After California shooting, Lunar New Year celebrations go on in Denver

DENVER — Standing behind the counter in a store filled with excited new customers, Mimi Luong is wrapping lettuce for a tradition about to take place outside her store. “So this is the tradition that we do where we wrap lettuce for the dragon lion and we put money in it to feed the dragon," she explained. "A lot of people will stand in front of the dragon when he’s chewing up the lettuce so he can spit it at you. And when he spits it at you that means you’re going to have good luck for the whole year."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Light snow to fall again as chilly weather remains

DENVER — The cold and unsettled weather pattern over Colorado will remain Monday, through the week and into next weekend. Because the next storm system sits further to the south, only light snow is expected on Monday across the Denver area, mountains, foothills and plains. Accumulations will stay light...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

1 killed in crash near University of Denver campus

DENVER — One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in the University neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department. The crash happened at 1:54 a.m. at South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard South, at the northeast corner of the University of Denver campus, said a Denver Police spokesman.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Kids spend a snow day at the National Western Stock Show

DENVER — When the weather outside isn't fit for man, it's time to go see the beasts. That's exactly what Jillian Flynn did on Wednesday when she spent her snow day at the National Western Stock Show. The petting zoo sure beats math class, she said. "This is way...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

3rd Denver-area library closes after meth contamination

LITTLETON, Colo. — A third Colorado library has closed after findings of methamphetamine contamination. The City of Littleton closed Bemis Public Library on Wednesday after testing revealed elevated levels of meth contamination in the main floor women’s and men’s bathroom exhaust fans, and in the lower-level family bathroom.
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

Decoding the charges on your Xcel bill, line by line

DENVER — Reading an Xcel bill these days requires a handful of TUMS. The back of the bill is just as difficult to read. It describes the reason for each charge, if you can understand the explanation. To use a line from Beetlejuice: "This thing reads like stereo instructions."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Volunteers needed to help shovel sidewalks in Denver

DENVER — Sidewalks across Colorado have been covered with snow and ice for weeks. Just as they were starting to melt, Tuesday night they’ll start getting even worse. As another storm hits the Denver area, the city is looking for hundreds more volunteers to be a part of a program that helps shovel snow for people who can't do it themselves.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Proctor's Garden: Care for holdover summer plants

DENVER — While tropical houseplants with low light needs can cope with winter, holdover summer plants sometimes struggle. These include geraniums, hibiscus, flowering maple, dwarf citrus, coleus, bloodleaf and other favorite patio plants. Lower winter light levels may result in straggly growth. Plants will stretch towards the sun and get lopsided.
DENVER, CO
