Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Aurora Rec Center Opening: Everything you need to knowKelly E.Aurora, CO
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governmentsDavid HeitzColorado State
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to DenverInna DDenver, CO
Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest returns to Denver
The market has been on the same weekend as the National Western Stock Show for almost 41 years. 9NEWS' Corky Scholl talked to vendors about their art and traditions.
Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 20-22
COLORADO, USA — The best 16 days in January come to an end this weekend as the National Western Stock Show in Denver wraps up its 117th edition. The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest moves to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend, the Super Duper Garage Sale returns in Longmont, and the Denver Nuggets play two games at home. The Ouray Ice Festival and Pagosa Springs Winterfest are back and celebrating the chilly season in southwest Colorado.
After California shooting, Lunar New Year celebrations go on in Denver
DENVER — Standing behind the counter in a store filled with excited new customers, Mimi Luong is wrapping lettuce for a tradition about to take place outside her store. “So this is the tradition that we do where we wrap lettuce for the dragon lion and we put money in it to feed the dragon," she explained. "A lot of people will stand in front of the dragon when he’s chewing up the lettuce so he can spit it at you. And when he spits it at you that means you’re going to have good luck for the whole year."
Light snow to fall again as chilly weather remains
DENVER — The cold and unsettled weather pattern over Colorado will remain Monday, through the week and into next weekend. Because the next storm system sits further to the south, only light snow is expected on Monday across the Denver area, mountains, foothills and plains. Accumulations will stay light...
It snowed in Colorado, sparking excitement – and other feelings – online
DENVER — Many Coloradans woke up to a fresh layer of snow after a storm moved in overnight, sparking excitement for some. For others, not so much. Large snowstorms in January are quite rare. Normally, Denver’s snowiest months of the year are March and April, and January is only Denver’s 6th-snowiest month of the year, on average.
1 killed in crash near University of Denver campus
DENVER — One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in the University neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department. The crash happened at 1:54 a.m. at South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard South, at the northeast corner of the University of Denver campus, said a Denver Police spokesman.
A celebration of culture... and good news
The Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest is a Denver tradition, and it's back after a two-year hiatus. We asked around: What's your good news?
Kids spend a snow day at the National Western Stock Show
DENVER — When the weather outside isn't fit for man, it's time to go see the beasts. That's exactly what Jillian Flynn did on Wednesday when she spent her snow day at the National Western Stock Show. The petting zoo sure beats math class, she said. "This is way...
Three libraries near Denver tested positive for meth contamination. What happens next?
DENVER — Two of the three local libraries closed due to meth contamination are still closed. The library in Boulder, the first to find meth contamination last month, is opening up some areas that have been cleaned but said other parts of the library will have to be demolished and replaced.
3rd Denver-area library closes after meth contamination
LITTLETON, Colo. — A third Colorado library has closed after findings of methamphetamine contamination. The City of Littleton closed Bemis Public Library on Wednesday after testing revealed elevated levels of meth contamination in the main floor women’s and men’s bathroom exhaust fans, and in the lower-level family bathroom.
Decoding the charges on your Xcel bill, line by line
DENVER — Reading an Xcel bill these days requires a handful of TUMS. The back of the bill is just as difficult to read. It describes the reason for each charge, if you can understand the explanation. To use a line from Beetlejuice: "This thing reads like stereo instructions."
14-day deadline to find alternative housing approaching for many migrants
DENVER, Colorado — About two weeks ago, the city of Denver instated a rule that only allows migrants seeking asylum 14-day stays in city-run shelters. The rule goes into effect Monday, January 23rd. For those hoping to stay in Denver, the city says it is working to provide alternative...
Volunteers needed to help shovel sidewalks in Denver
DENVER — Sidewalks across Colorado have been covered with snow and ice for weeks. Just as they were starting to melt, Tuesday night they’ll start getting even worse. As another storm hits the Denver area, the city is looking for hundreds more volunteers to be a part of a program that helps shovel snow for people who can't do it themselves.
Proctor's Garden: Care for holdover summer plants
DENVER — While tropical houseplants with low light needs can cope with winter, holdover summer plants sometimes struggle. These include geraniums, hibiscus, flowering maple, dwarf citrus, coleus, bloodleaf and other favorite patio plants. Lower winter light levels may result in straggly growth. Plants will stretch towards the sun and get lopsided.
WATCH LIVE: I-70 remains closed east of Denver after snow, accidents
COLORADO, USA — Interstate 70 remains closed between East Airpark Road and the Kansas state line due to a multivehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). CSP said in a tweet at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday that the crash involved at least nine semi-trucks and 12...
Woman leads grassroots effort to help migrants arriving to Denver
DENVER — The Colorado community continues to help migrants, many of whom are seeking asylum, who are newly arriving in Denver. While some plan to move on to other cities, many hope to stay in Denver and are utilizing community resources such as donations as they settle. Haydee Rodriguez...
Reverse search warrant used in arrest goes to Colorado Supreme Court
DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the...
Denver planned to open rec centers for snow. Then the city closed them due to weather
DENVER — Denver's recreation centers were supposed to open Wednesday as warming shelters. The city made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday afternoon saying the doors would be open during regular business hours for people who need a place to warm up. The same thing was mentioned in a late-night tweet by the city on Tuesday.
Cycling in a winter wonderland
Denver got its biggest January snow in 30 years. That wasn't going to keep people inside.
