DENVER — Standing behind the counter in a store filled with excited new customers, Mimi Luong is wrapping lettuce for a tradition about to take place outside her store. “So this is the tradition that we do where we wrap lettuce for the dragon lion and we put money in it to feed the dragon," she explained. "A lot of people will stand in front of the dragon when he’s chewing up the lettuce so he can spit it at you. And when he spits it at you that means you’re going to have good luck for the whole year."

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO