WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
CMPD: Two arrested, including officer, after separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating two Driving While Impaired crashes that took place Saturday morning in, with one involving an off-duty officer. Officers responded to call for service on Interstate 77 South near Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte just before...
WBTV
Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in York County, sheriff’s office says
FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department has a suspect in custody following a barricade situation in Fort Mill on Saturday. According to a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the York County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team assisted the Fort Mill Police Department with a barricaded suspect call on Morgan St.
qcnews.com
Man sought in father’s death at Troutman home arrested in Charlotte, sheriff says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 23-year-old man accused of murdering his father at a home in Troutman last weekend was captured in Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on...
Lancaster deputies find drugs at house after shootout between homeowner and burglars
KERSHAW, S.C. — A homeowner in Kershaw who got into a shootout with burglary suspects early Thursday morning is now facing felony drug charges after deputies responded and found a stash of controlled substances, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a burglary was...
WBTV
Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
Man arrested in 3-day string of armed robberies across Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested for a string of robberies in Charlotte this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced. In a news conference Friday, Lt. Bryan Crum said it all began Wednesday afternoon and ended in an arrest early the next day. Lt. Crum said around 3:30...
Suspect arrested, another wanted after series of armed robberies: CMPD
Criminal intelligence located a license plate tag for a vehicle the suspect was seen in at several of the robbery locations, eventually helping lead to an arrest.
NC police officer arrested after crash, charged with DWI, police department says
A Charlotte police officer was arrested and charged with driving while impaired following a car accident overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.
One killed in south Charlotte motorcycle crash: CMPD
The crash happened near South Charon Road and Sharon View Road; the roads were closed for detectives to investigate the situation.
WBTV
Suspects in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park on Jan. 6. Amiere Adair and Elijah Smith, both 19 years old, were charged with 15 crimes, including multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill (felony), discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle (f), assault on a law enforcement officer (f), and damage to property (m).
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A suspect was arrested in Troutman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last Friday in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened on Hackberry Creek Trail, off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, at about 8:25 p.m. on Friday. One man was found...
Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Statesville High School, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville High School student was arrested Friday after a loaded gun and marijuana were found in his backpack on school property. In a release from the Statesville Police Department, School Resource Officers were told by a staff member that a loaded firearm had been found in a student’s backpack.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property
A shooting incident in Hickory has resulted in a man being arrested. 32-year-old Aron Marqulle Mutz of Hickory was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by Hickory Police officers. He’s charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mutz is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $225,000.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Two suspects face drug trafficking charges after ICSO investigation
Two suspects, including a verified gang member, face felony drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Scottie Lewis Pawelski, 26, of Lipton Lane, Statesville, and Barbara Danielle Alexander, 33, of Parsonville Road, Purlear, in a news release Friday morning.
CMPD: Child grazed by bullet during attempted vehicle theft
Police say a juvenile tried to steal a car in southwest Charlotte when someone intervened by firing a gun Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers got a report that a child was trying to steal a vehicle on Southwold Drive at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. During the attempted theft, a citizen “intervened in the theft and fired one shot into the vehicle,” police said.
‘Out of a scary movie’: Postal worker kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, CMPD report says
CHARLOTTE — A postal service employee was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report. It happened on Candlewood Drive, which is in a neighborhood near South Boulevard in south Charlotte. According to the report, a mailman was robbed while delivering packages to homes there. A...
wccbcharlotte.com
No One Hurt After Matthews Shooting
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say they were called to Tall Pines Lane regarding a man firing a handgun at another man. This happened just before 3 p.m. on January 18th. Police say they found William Acquario, 58, standing in his front yard with a handgun, but they were able to deescalate this situation.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: CMPD detectives still looking to identify suspect from 2021 arcade robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man responsible for robbing an arcade in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened Saturday, August 7, 2021, shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the Galaxy 1 Arcade on N. Tryon Street. Police said it appears the arcade is no longer operational.
