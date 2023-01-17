ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in York County, sheriff’s office says

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department has a suspect in custody following a barricade situation in Fort Mill on Saturday. According to a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the York County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team assisted the Fort Mill Police Department with a barricaded suspect call on Morgan St.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Suspects in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park on Jan. 6. Amiere Adair and Elijah Smith, both 19 years old, were charged with 15 crimes, including multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill (felony), discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle (f), assault on a law enforcement officer (f), and damage to property (m).
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property

A shooting incident in Hickory has resulted in a man being arrested. 32-year-old Aron Marqulle Mutz of Hickory was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by Hickory Police officers. He’s charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mutz is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $225,000.
HICKORY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Sheriff: Two suspects face drug trafficking charges after ICSO investigation

Two suspects, including a verified gang member, face felony drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Scottie Lewis Pawelski, 26, of Lipton Lane, Statesville, and Barbara Danielle Alexander, 33, of Parsonville Road, Purlear, in a news release Friday morning.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: Child grazed by bullet during attempted vehicle theft

Police say a juvenile tried to steal a car in southwest Charlotte when someone intervened by firing a gun Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers got a report that a child was trying to steal a vehicle on Southwold Drive at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. During the attempted theft, a citizen “intervened in the theft and fired one shot into the vehicle,” police said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

No One Hurt After Matthews Shooting

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say they were called to Tall Pines Lane regarding a man firing a handgun at another man. This happened just before 3 p.m. on January 18th. Police say they found William Acquario, 58, standing in his front yard with a handgun, but they were able to deescalate this situation.
MATTHEWS, NC
