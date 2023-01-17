Police say a juvenile tried to steal a car in southwest Charlotte when someone intervened by firing a gun Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers got a report that a child was trying to steal a vehicle on Southwold Drive at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. During the attempted theft, a citizen “intervened in the theft and fired one shot into the vehicle,” police said.

