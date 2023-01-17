Read full article on original website
New police training academy opens in northern West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A new law enforcement training program at Fairmont State University kicked off with its first class of cadets. The program promises an immersive experience with participants living on campus in Pence Hall during the 16-week training.
Texas vs West Virginia Basketball Game Highlights 1/21/23
#7 Texas vs West Virginia Basketball Game Highlights 1 21 2023.
WVU researcher aims to change process of liquid human waste collection, conversion
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — An engineer at West Virginia University is spearheading research that could revolutionize the way human waste is collected and converted into nutrient-rich fertilizer, a process that he believes can be done entirely in residential bathrooms. Dr. Kevin Orner, an assistant professor at WVU, said...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball DerMarr Johnson 1/20/23
West Virginia assistant coach DerMarr Johnson details the events that led to his transition from playing to earning his college degree to getting into coaching, first at Cincinnati and now at WVU.
WVU women outlast Texas Tech
Behind a pair of double-doubles from senior guard Jayla Hemingway and sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) earned a 67-57 victory over Texas Tech inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon. Hemingway posted her third double-double of the...
