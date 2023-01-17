Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves 1.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $193.98, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost...
NASDAQ
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)
Investors in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XRAY options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
NASDAQ
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
NASDAQ
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Golub Capital (GBDC) Stock?
Investors in Golub Capital BDC GBDC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $10.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Par Pacific Holdings Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $24.50, changing hands for $24.54/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About Renasant (RNST) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Renasant Corporation RNST need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $35 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
NASDAQ
Analysts Forecast 11% Upside For The Holdings of FXR
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $58.93 per unit.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Stellantis (STLA) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
NASDAQ
Crocs, Inc. (CROX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this footwear company have returned +18.5%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
NASDAQ
Sum Up The Pieces: VONV Could Be Worth $74
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $74.22 per unit.
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Here is What You Need to Know
MercadoLibre (MELI) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this operator of an online marketplace and payments system in...
Comments / 0