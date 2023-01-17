Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
OL William Satterwhite recaps Penn State junior day
Penn State got one of their top 2024 targets back on campus this weekend and he says the staff made sure he felt wanted.
Penn State Transfer Portal Recap: Lions add five players, say goodbye to several during postseason window
The postseason college football transfer portal closed Wednesday, completing a 45-day process that saw hundreds of athletes find new FBS homes. Players will once again be permitted to submit their names into the transfer portal during a span of April 15-30, which directly follows spring practices across America (Penn State hosts its Blue-White Game on April 15).
Huskers lose another key starter to injury in defeat to Penn State
It was a painful result in multiple ways for Nebraska. Already down one key starter for the rest of the season, the Huskers suffered another substantial injury when Emmanuel Bandoumel had to be assisted off the floor early in Saturday's game while putting little weight on his left leg. "We'll...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0