State College, PA

Penn State Transfer Portal Recap: Lions add five players, say goodbye to several during postseason window

The postseason college football transfer portal closed Wednesday, completing a 45-day process that saw hundreds of athletes find new FBS homes. Players will once again be permitted to submit their names into the transfer portal during a span of April 15-30, which directly follows spring practices across America (Penn State hosts its Blue-White Game on April 15).
